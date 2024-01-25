Bon Jovi Commemorates 40th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Debut Bon Jovi Deluxe Edition Out Now





Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band BON JOVI commemorates the 40th anniversary of its self-titled debut with the digital release of BON JOVI DELUXE EDITION on all streaming platforms today via Island/UMe with a special 40th anniversary trailer. Additionally, the GRAMMY Award-winning band has announced the release of an exclusive limited-edition ruby color vinyl LP on March 24 and limited-edition cassette on April 5.BON JOVI DELUXE EDITION consists of the remastered original album in addition to a total of nine bonus tracks, including unreleased studio recordings and four rare live cuts. Jon Bon Jovi co-produced BON JOVI DELUXE EDITION alongside longtime sound engineer Obie O'Brien who also mixed the bonus material.This expanded version showcases the evolution of " Runaway " - from Jon's original cassette writing demo, the band's early run-through and a full alternate take, to an extended version of the band's first hit with a ripping second guitar lead. It also features an early incarnation of " Come Back " where Jon sings his idea for a guitar solo.The live tracks were recorded during the group's 1985 shows in Tokyo, which were first available on the CD release Bon Jovi: Special Edition in 2010. The live tracks have been newly mixed for BON JOVI DELUXE EDITION and will be available on DSPs for the first time.Remastered from the original tapes, the limited-edition ruby color vinyl of the band's original 9-track LP boasts an alternate cover design, high-end tip-on jacket, and an exclusive lithograph of an early Ross Halfin photo session.Finally, the limited-edition cassette features all of the original album tracks with an enhanced design that now includes lyrics and the original band photo from the LP's inner sleeve, elements missing from the original U.S. cassette release.Exactly forty years ago, BON JOVI released on January 24, 1984, introducing the band to the masses, and kickstarting their storied career. The record went double-platinum and housed such classics as "She Don't Know Me" and "Runaway." A signature hit, the latter has amassed nearly half-a-billion streams and counting.Bon Jovi (Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Ruby LP) Tracklist: (Original Album)Side AA1. RunawayA2. RouletteA3. She Don't Know MeA4. Shot Through The HeartA5. Love LiesSide BB1. BreakoutB2. Burning For LoveB3. Come BackB4. Get Ready Bon Jovi (Limited Edition Cassette) Tracklist: (Original Album)Side AA1. RunawayA2. RouletteA3. She Don't Know MeA4. Shot Through The HeartA5. Love LiesSide BB1. BreakoutB2. Burning For LoveB3. Come BackB4. Get ReadyBon Jovi: Deluxe Edition Tracklist:Original Album:RunawayRouletteShe Don't Know MeShot Through The HeartLove LiesBreakoutBurning For LoveCome BackGet ReadyBonus Tracks:Runaway (cassette writing demo) 2:14Runaway (pre-production studio demo) 4:08Runaway (alternate version) 4:18Runaway (extended version-2024 mix) 4:42Come Back (reference vocal version) 4:15Roulette (Tokyo Live '85-Obie O'Brien mix) 5:38Breakout (Tokyo Live '85-Obie O'Brien mix) 7:06Runaway (Tokyo Live '85-Obie O'Brien mix) 5:17Get Ready (Tokyo Live '85-Obie O'Brien mix) 7:03Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.



