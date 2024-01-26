Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 26/01/2024

Pan American & Kramer Announce LP; Share 'A Mountain Is An Ancestor' Single

Pan American & Kramer Announce LP; Share 'A Mountain Is An Ancestor' Single
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kramer is ready to add another LP to his acclaimed catalogue, stepping out into the ambient realm once again, this time in tandem with Pan American, the ambient project operated by Mark K. Nelson of Labradford and Anjou. The duo's new record, titled Reverberations of Non-Stop Traffic on Redding Road, contains what Kramer calls, "11 brief Sojourns into the Dream State," and is due March 22nd.

The album's debut single is "A Mountain Is An Ancestor". It captures a serene sense of solitude with Nelson's minimalistic guitars followed by Kramer's orchestral drones.

Nelson expanded on his soulful connection to the mountains and the song's inspiration, saying, "Mountains soften into hills, which soften into valleys, which soften and fall into the oceans they came from, before revolving upwards into mountains once again. Mountains are our earthly ancestors, immortal and immemorial."

The composition is coupled with a video created by Nelson, which overlays a nostalgic sequence of urbanity, wilderness, and all that lies between.

Speaking on the album as whole, Kramer said, "I would beg listeners both animal and human to allow these beautiful landscapes I've created in collaboration with Mark Nelson to sing and speak and weep for themselves. Please. Forget about words. Just LISTEN."

Nelson also offered a quote, "It was an honor to work with Kramer. That we came out of it with a great friendship and a record that's unique to each of our histories and music that we're proud to share is a privilege and a joy. As for the music, this line from Arthur Russell says it so well: 'If I could convince you these are words of love, the heartache would remain but the pain would be gone.'"
Reverberations of Non-Stop Traffic on Redding Road by Pan American & Kramer will be released in its entirety on 3/22 via Shimmy Disc, and can be pre-ordered today.






