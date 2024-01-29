Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 29/01/2024

Tyla's "Water" Conquers Global Music Charts With Over 200 Chart Entries

Hot Songs Around The World

Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
201 entries in 16 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
284 entries in 11 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
391 entries in 15 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
155 entries in 25 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1795 entries in 33 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
285 entries in 22 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
172 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
456 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
436 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
218 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 15 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
219 entries in 17 charts
Tyla's "Water" Conquers Global Music Charts With Over 200 Chart Entries
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an extraordinary display of global appeal, Tyla's hit single "Water" has made a remarkable impact on music charts around the world. This song, characterized by its enchanting melody and Tyla's distinctive vocal style, has not only reached the top of the charts but also demonstrated a consistent presence across various nations, signifying the artist's expanding influence in the music realm.

A Worldwide Sensation

"Water" has emerged as a global sensation, appearing on music charts in an array of countries including Greece, Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, and Bulgaria. This extensive reach highlights Tyla's international appeal and the song's broad resonance.

Chart-Topping Triumphs

In New Zealand, "Water" achieved the #1 spot, showcasing its universal charm. This peak was reached on October 30, 2023. In the influential UK Singles Top 40, the track climbed to the #4 position on October 21, 2023, marking a notable accomplishment in one of the world's key music markets. In the USA, the song reached its zenith at #6 in the USA Singles Top 40 on January 20, 2024.



European and Global Recognition

The song also made significant strides in Europe, peaking at #5 in the Europe Official Top 100. On the World Singles Official Top 100 chart, it attained a remarkable #6 position. Furthermore, "Water" demonstrated its radio appeal by peaking at #3 in the Airplay World Official Top 100, underlining its popularity on global airwaves.

Enduring Presence Across Charts

The enduring appeal of "Water" is evident not only in its peak positions but also in its sustained presence across various charts. It has maintained top 20 positions in several countries, including consistent performances in the HeatSeekers Radio Tracks and the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100. This longevity indicates a lasting impact on listeners worldwide.

Tyla's Ascending Fame

The success of "Water" marks a significant milestone in Tyla's career, revealing the artist's capacity to create music that resonates across diverse cultures and regions. The song's triumph is a clear testament to Tyla's emerging stardom in the global music industry.

Conclusion

"Water" by Tyla is not just a hit song; it's a global phenomenon that has left a significant imprint on music charts across the world. Its achievement in reaching top positions on so many charts, complete with specific dates, is a testament to the song's universal appeal and Tyla's prowess as an international music artist. As "Water" continues to ripple through the airwaves and streaming platforms, it solidifies Tyla's status as a prominent figure in the contemporary music landscape.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0117869 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0064225196838379 secs