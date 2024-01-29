Tyla's "Water" Conquers Global Music Charts With Over 200 Chart Entries





A Worldwide Sensation "Water" has emerged as a global sensation, appearing on music charts in an array of countries including Greece, Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, and Bulgaria. This extensive reach highlights Tyla's international appeal and the song's broad resonance.



Chart-Topping Triumphs In New Zealand, "Water" achieved the #1 spot, showcasing its universal charm. This peak was reached on October 30, 2023. In the influential UK Singles Top 40, the track climbed to the #4 position on October 21, 2023, marking a notable accomplishment in one of the world's key music markets. In the USA, the song reached its zenith at #6 in the USA Singles Top 40 on January 20, 2024.







European and Global Recognition The song also made significant strides in Europe, peaking at #5 in the Europe Official Top 100. On the World Singles Official Top 100 chart, it attained a remarkable #6 position. Furthermore, "Water" demonstrated its radio appeal by peaking at #3 in the Airplay World Official Top 100, underlining its popularity on global airwaves.



Enduring Presence Across Charts The enduring appeal of "Water" is evident not only in its peak positions but also in its sustained presence across various charts. It has maintained top 20 positions in several countries, including consistent performances in the HeatSeekers Radio Tracks and the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100. This longevity indicates a lasting impact on listeners worldwide.



Tyla's Ascending Fame The success of "Water" marks a significant milestone in Tyla's career, revealing the artist's capacity to create music that resonates across diverse cultures and regions. The song's triumph is a clear testament to Tyla's emerging stardom in the global music industry.



