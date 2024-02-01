Florence + The Machine Releases 'White Cliffs Of Dover', The First Single From Jack Antonoff's Official Soundtrack For 'The New Look' On Apple TV+





Jack Antonoff is the globally celebrated, eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. Both with his band



'Bleachers', the band's fourth studio album, is released Friday 8th March via Dirty Hit and features singles 'Modern Girl', 'Alma Mater' and 'Tiny Moves'. You can pre-order 'Bleachers' now at https://bleachersmusic.com. Described as "anthemic, life affirming pop rock" by the New York Times, the band have built a huge, passionate following across their three studio albums to date, becoming renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florence + The Machine today releases 'White Cliffs Of Dover', the first single from Jack Antonoff's official soundtrack for 'The New Look' - the forthcoming new series on Apple TV+.The immersive, contemporary soundtrack, curated and produced by Antonoff, features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more. It will be the first release on Shadow Of The City, Antonoff's new imprint at acclaimed independent label Dirty Hit.'The New Look' is a new, gripping historical drama from Todd A. Kessler, starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as 'Christian Dior' and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as 'Coco Chanel.' Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, 'The New Look' centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. The 10-episode series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+ and features an all-star cast with Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close starring alongside Mendelsohn and Binoche.The official soundtrack tracklist is as follows:Florence + The Machine - "White Cliffs Of Dover'The 1975- "Now Is The Hour" Lana Del Rey - " Blue Skies Perfume Genius - "What A Difference A Day Makes"Nick Cave - " La Vie En Rose Beabadoobee - "It's Only A Paper Moon"Joy Oladokun - "I Wished On The Moon"Bartees Strange - "You Always Hurt The One You Love"Sam Dew - "I Cover The Waterfront" Bleachers - "Almost Like Being In Love"Jack Antonoff is the globally celebrated, eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. Both with his band Bleachers and as a songwriter and producer, Antonoff, who, in 2021, was credited by the BBC for having "redefined pop music", has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, Kevin Abstract and many more.'Bleachers', the band's fourth studio album, is released Friday 8th March via Dirty Hit and features singles 'Modern Girl', 'Alma Mater' and 'Tiny Moves'. You can pre-order 'Bleachers' now at https://bleachersmusic.com. Described as "anthemic, life affirming pop rock" by the New York Times, the band have built a huge, passionate following across their three studio albums to date, becoming renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie.



