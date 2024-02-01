Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 01/02/2024

Florence + The Machine Releases 'White Cliffs Of Dover', The First Single From Jack Antonoff's Official Soundtrack For 'The New Look' On Apple TV+

Hot Songs Around The World

Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
366 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
166 entries in 25 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
352 entries in 7 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
181 entries in 15 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
175 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
434 entries in 27 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
230 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
203 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
230 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
356 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
225 entries in 17 charts
Florence + The Machine Releases 'White Cliffs Of Dover', The First Single From Jack Antonoff's Official Soundtrack For 'The New Look' On Apple TV+
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florence + The Machine today releases 'White Cliffs Of Dover', the first single from Jack Antonoff's official soundtrack for 'The New Look' - the forthcoming new series on Apple TV+.

The immersive, contemporary soundtrack, curated and produced by Antonoff, features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more. It will be the first release on Shadow Of The City, Antonoff's new imprint at acclaimed independent label Dirty Hit.

'The New Look' is a new, gripping historical drama from Todd A. Kessler, starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as 'Christian Dior' and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as 'Coco Chanel.' Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, 'The New Look' centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. The 10-episode series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+ and features an all-star cast with Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close starring alongside Mendelsohn and Binoche.

The official soundtrack tracklist is as follows:
Florence + The Machine - "White Cliffs Of Dover'
The 1975- "Now Is The Hour"
Lana Del Rey - "Blue Skies"
Perfume Genius - "What A Difference A Day Makes"
Nick Cave - "La Vie En Rose"
Beabadoobee - "It's Only A Paper Moon"
Joy Oladokun - "I Wished On The Moon"
Bartees Strange - "You Always Hurt The One You Love"
Sam Dew - "I Cover The Waterfront"
Bleachers - "Almost Like Being In Love"

Jack Antonoff is the globally celebrated, eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. Both with his band Bleachers and as a songwriter and producer, Antonoff, who, in 2021, was credited by the BBC for having "redefined pop music", has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, Kevin Abstract and many more.

'Bleachers', the band's fourth studio album, is released Friday 8th March via Dirty Hit and features singles 'Modern Girl', 'Alma Mater' and 'Tiny Moves'. You can pre-order 'Bleachers' now at https://bleachersmusic.com. Described as "anthemic, life affirming pop rock" by the New York Times, the band have built a huge, passionate following across their three studio albums to date, becoming renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 1.0194650 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048420429229736 secs