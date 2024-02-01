Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
01/02/2024

Delaney Ann Release Party February 16th Nashville

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A fifth generation Texas ranching family country singer-songwriter Delaney Ann has been performing her original songs before crowds since she was nine.
In 2021 she started as a rookie writer with Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC and now today is signing fully to the company and will be releasing her first single with the label in Nashville on February 16th titled 'This Aint Country Club'.
The song began as a break-out viral hit on Tik Tok after it was produced by Grady Saxman of Jelly Roll - 'Saved' fame at Grady's Saxman Studios Nashville.

Delaney will be launching her song live at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville on February 16th.
The song will be up for Pre-Sale/Save online on starting on January 26th.






