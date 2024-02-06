|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Ariana Grande Won't Release Another Single From Her 'Eternal Sunshine' Album Before Release
Hot Songs Around The World
Water
Tyla
238 entries in 20 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1270 entries in 28 charts
Super Freaky Girl
Nicki Minaj
234 entries in 15 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1116 entries in 25 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
185 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
446 entries in 27 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
451 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
475 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
173 entries in 9 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
233 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
205 entries in 16 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
327 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
177 entries in 25 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
232 entries in 17 charts
Most read news of the week
Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson, Oprah Winfrey, And Other Surprise Guests To Present At The 66th Annual Grammy Awards
Ariana Grande's Album 'Eternal Sunshine' Is A Conceptual Piece: It Comprises 'Segments Of A Unified Narrative'
Grammy Award-Winning Country Star Jeannie Seely To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At Source Hall Of Fame Awards 2024
Elton John & Bernie Taupin Named 2024 Recipients Of The Gershwin Prize For Popular Song; The Show Will Premiere On PBS Stations On April 8, 2024