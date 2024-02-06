Zach Bryan Shares Music Video For 'Nine Ball' Starring Matthew McConaughey





Guests on the tour include New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, and producer Zach Bryan took home the GRAMMY Award for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for his Platinum hit single " I Remember Everything " featuring Kacey Musgraves.Today, he proudly presents the official music video for "Nine Ball," starring Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey - watch below @Top40-Charts. The track serves as the opener for his acclaimed 2023 Boys Of Faith EP, available now.Directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen and co-starring Tye Sheridan and Scott Shepherd, the visual brings the lyrics to life in vivid and vibrant fashion with McConaughey playing the narrator's father. The clip depicts a father-and-son journey in a small-town pool hall told across twenty years. It's a generational story, exploring the way our perspectives of our fathers change as we grow older.Bryan's self-titled album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, while all 16 tracks debuted in the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts simultaneously.Hit single " I Remember Everything " (feat. Kacey Musgraves) also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a career first for both artists. The album ranked high on prestigious "Best of 2023" lists such as The New York Times, NPR, Time Magazine, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and more. Zach Bryan was quickly followed by the prolific artist's Boys Of Faith EP, which includes the title track with Bon Iver as well as " Sarah's Place " featuring Noah Kahan.Zach was named as Billboard's "Top New Artist" for 2023 — the first Country artist to ever claim the title. Additionally, he took home three more Billboard Music Awards: "Top Rock Song" for the now 6x-Platinum "Something in the Orange," "Top Rock Album" for American Heartbreak, and "Top Rock Artist."In 2023 alone, Bryan amassed more than 7.3 billion streams and brought his career tally of RIAA Gold & Platinum single and album certifications to 19. He now looks to the launch of The Quittin Time 2024 Tour, a massive ten-month trek that kicks off on March 5 and will stop at stadiums and major arenas across North America.Guests on the tour include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, The War And Treaty, Mt. Joy, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, SunDown47, and Levi Turner. It serves as the follow-up to his fully sold-out Burn Burn Burn world tour in 2023, which saw him breaking multiple venue attendance records along the way.



