News
Latin 09/02/2024

Ricky Martin's 'Black And White' Tour To Premiere On PBS Stations
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In 2007, following on the heels of the multi-platinum and critically acclaimed album MTV Unplugged, Ricky Martin returned with his first-ever live concert to be released commercially, shot in HD.

Ricky Martin LIVE: BLACK AND WHITE TOUR is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Friday, February 23, 2024 (check local listings).

Performances include "Pégate"/"Raza de Mil Colores"/"Por Arriba, Por Abajo" Medley, "This is Good," "Jaleo," "I Don't Care"/"María" Medley," "Vuelve," "She's All I Ever Had"/ "Bella," "It's Alright," "Livin' la Vida Loca," "Drop It on Me"/"Lola, Lola"/"La Bomba" Medley, "The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)," "Tal Vez," "Tu Recuerdo," and many more.

PBS station members can see more of Ricky Martin in an extended version of the concert available on PBS Passport.

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible.

PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.






