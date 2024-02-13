Tori Kelly Announces New Spring Tour Dates & Shares 'High Water' Single





Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 15 at 10 AM local time. Fans can go here to purchase tickets. A special pre-sale will be available tomorrow, February 13 at 10 AM PST, where fans can DM the code purple to Tori on Instagram for early access. Additionally, on Wednesday, February 14 at 10 AM local time, fans can visit their city's venue website for a local pre-sale.



Just this past Friday, Tori



That project featured a wide range of musical influences and personal inspirations, weaving together arresting grooves, unrelenting movement, and her love of Y2K-era R&B, as showcased in stand-outs like "missin u" and "cut." On TORI., she expands on that release's promise in a way that warrants its all-caps, full-statement title, bringing together sounds from the late '90s and early '00s in creative, exciting ways that put perpetual motion at the forefront—with the throughline being Kelly's strong, versatile voice. It is truly a full 360 vision of Tori Kelly. Period.



Alongside the announcement of the album, Tori



With the imminent release of TORI., Tori



Purple Skies Tour Routing:

4/12/24 - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

4/13/24 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

4/16/24 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

4/17/24 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

4/21/24 - MacEwan Hall - Calgary, AB

4/22/24 - Midway

4/24/24 -

4/26/24 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

4/27/24 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

4/30/24 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

5/2/24 - Hoyt Sherman Place - Des Moines, IA

5/3/24 - The



Since her debut, Tori



Her gold-certified 2015 debut album, Unbreakable Smile, bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for the GRAMMY Award-winning Hiding Place [2018], Inspired by True Events [2019], and A Tori



Released last year to much acclaim, it showcases the true Tori, highlighting her confidence, charm, and charisma, affirming her status as a show-stopping 21st century superstar. It notably set the stage for what is to come.



Expanding her influence across media at large, Tori

