Feid Joins VEVO For Official Live Performance Series

The Colombian musical phenomenon is unleashing the FERXXOCALIPSIS Tour 2024, a groundbreaking musical journey that promises to showcase his energy, dynamic stage presence and hit songs, solidifying his position as a power player in the Latin music scene. Produced by Live Nation, FERXXOCALIPSIS Tour 2024 is set to start in Sacramento on April 24 at the Golden 1 Center and will take Feid across major cities from coast to coast, offering fans a chance to experience his music live. The tour coincides with the release of the album by the same name, which was released by surprise in December. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, releases Feid's Official Live Performances of "BUBALU" and "FERXXO EDITION" off his album MOR, No Le Temas a La Oscuridad, out now.Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Feid and Vevo have a long history of working together, with him releasing a live performance of " Ahora " as a member of their Artists to Watch program in 2017, and releasing Vevo studio performances of "Nuestra Canción" and "Buena Mala" in 2018.Feid returned to the Vevo set in 2021 for ctrl performances of "HECTOL" and "TENGO FE," and released Vevo Footnotes videos in 2023 for "En La De Ella" (with JhayCo & Sech) and " El Cielo " (with Sky Rompiendo & Mike Towers).Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.Shot in Madrid, Feid closely collaborated with Vevo's team to make a completely bespoke set that takes viewers on a journey from the light to the darkness and back again. "BUBALU" kicks off with Feid standing on a massive staircase between two stone walls under a clear blue sky. Clad in a turquoise jacket, patterned pants and green-flamed beanie, Feid wanders down the stairs and over to an X-shaped staircase.Viewers are led deeper and deeper into a stone structure, growing shadows and neon green lights slowly eclipsing any sign of the clear day seen earlier. The journey has only just begun. "FERXXO EDITION" sees Feid take viewers inside this mysterious structure, where he serenades fans in a room of green strobes and rolling fog."One of the best things about working with artists at an early stage of their careers is watching them grow into superstars. Needless to say, seeing Feid go from Artist to Watch in 2017, to being one of our most watched artists in 2023, to now releasing his Official Live Performances in 2024 has been quite the thrill for us," says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "Setting aside the raw talent required to captivate fans the way that he has, Feid's clear creative vision and enthusiasm to collaborate with the Vevo team from start to finish really made this a stand-out experience for us. Being able to transport fans into a gritty, futuristic underworld was so much fun, and something we're confident will keep viewers enraptured from the second they press play. We look forward to seeing Feid's global influence continue."The Colombian musical phenomenon is unleashing the FERXXOCALIPSIS Tour 2024, a groundbreaking musical journey that promises to showcase his energy, dynamic stage presence and hit songs, solidifying his position as a power player in the Latin music scene. Produced by Live Nation, FERXXOCALIPSIS Tour 2024 is set to start in Sacramento on April 24 at the Golden 1 Center and will take Feid across major cities from coast to coast, offering fans a chance to experience his music live. The tour coincides with the release of the album by the same name, which was released by surprise in December.



