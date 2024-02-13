Swedish Alt-Rockers Then Comes Silence Sign To Metropolis Records & Announce New 'Trickery' Album





"Metropolis Records is thrilled to announce the return of Then Comes Silence. The new album "Trickery" will be the band's first worldwide release with us. It's a fantastic album and we are excited to get to share it with you. It's a refinement of the band's signature sound, a focused distillation of everything TCS has released to date. Metropolis will be releasing the first single from the record, 'Ride or Die' on March 1st," says Jim Smith of Metropolis Records.



Hailing from Stockholm, Then Comes Silence was founded by Alex



'Trickery' follows their 2022 album 'Hunger', released via Nexilis Records / Schubert



"For this forthcoming album 'Trickery', we had a change of deal and went full member of the Metropolis Records family. We are ready to embrace the crowd again with our heart and can't wait to get the album out," says frontman Alex Svenson.



Recorded by Jörgen Wall (Jay-Jay Johanson, The Hellacopters) over three days at Stockholm's Kapsylen Studio and mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies), this album was mastered by Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica).



These sessions capture the heart and essence of rock. With electronic elements being essential to the new recordings, 'Trickery' is also a salute to punk music, to which Then Comes Silence traces their roots.



After debuting with their eponymous album in 2012, Then Comes Silence put out two more albums before releasing 'Blood' via Nuclear Blast in 2016. Their subsequent 'Machine' album was jointly released via Oblivion/SPV and Metropolis Records in 2020.



Then Comes Silence unexpectedly became a three-piece just ahead of their 2022 US tour, then setting out to answer the question "could they continue with only three members"? Proving to work well, the band transformed into a trio, their metamorphosis leading to a different way of creating music and performing live.



Then Comes Silence has toured and played live with The Fields of the Nephilim, The Chameleons, A Place To Bury Strangers and most recently with The Bellwether Syndicate and Vision Video. With many festivals to their name, highlights include M'era Luna, Wave Gotik Treffen, Amphi Festival, Castle Party and W-Festival.



The 'Ride or Die' single will be unleashed digitally everywhere on March 1. The full 'Trickery' album will be released on vinyl and CD, as well as digitally, on April 5. In March and April, Then Comes Silence will be touring North New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iconic US-based label Metropolis Records is excited to announce the signing of beguiling Swedish post-punk outfit Then Comes Silence for the release of their seventh album, titled 'Trickery'. This record celebrates friendship, unity and belonging to a group - your tribe. The first single - 'Ride or Die', which has already emerged in Germany's authoritative DAC Charts, will be released on March 1."Metropolis Records is thrilled to announce the return of Then Comes Silence. The new album "Trickery" will be the band's first worldwide release with us. It's a fantastic album and we are excited to get to share it with you. It's a refinement of the band's signature sound, a focused distillation of everything TCS has released to date. Metropolis will be releasing the first single from the record, 'Ride or Die' on March 1st," says Jim Smith of Metropolis Records.Hailing from Stockholm, Then Comes Silence was founded by Alex Svenson in 2012, originally inspired by frequent touring with A Place To Bury Strangers and an attraction to horror and the occult. Today he is joined by drummer Jonas Fransson and Hugo Zombie (Los Carniceros del Norte) on guitar.'Trickery' follows their 2022 album 'Hunger', released via Nexilis Records / Schubert Music (Europe) and Metropolis Records (North America). After dual record deals for the past few albums, Then Comes Silence has signed exclusively with Metropolis Records for this album."For this forthcoming album 'Trickery', we had a change of deal and went full member of the Metropolis Records family. We are ready to embrace the crowd again with our heart and can't wait to get the album out," says frontman Alex Svenson.Recorded by Jörgen Wall (Jay-Jay Johanson, The Hellacopters) over three days at Stockholm's Kapsylen Studio and mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies), this album was mastered by Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica).These sessions capture the heart and essence of rock. With electronic elements being essential to the new recordings, 'Trickery' is also a salute to punk music, to which Then Comes Silence traces their roots.After debuting with their eponymous album in 2012, Then Comes Silence put out two more albums before releasing 'Blood' via Nuclear Blast in 2016. Their subsequent 'Machine' album was jointly released via Oblivion/SPV and Metropolis Records in 2020.Then Comes Silence unexpectedly became a three-piece just ahead of their 2022 US tour, then setting out to answer the question "could they continue with only three members"? Proving to work well, the band transformed into a trio, their metamorphosis leading to a different way of creating music and performing live.Then Comes Silence has toured and played live with The Fields of the Nephilim, The Chameleons, A Place To Bury Strangers and most recently with The Bellwether Syndicate and Vision Video. With many festivals to their name, highlights include M'era Luna, Wave Gotik Treffen, Amphi Festival, Castle Party and W-Festival.The 'Ride or Die' single will be unleashed digitally everywhere on March 1. The full 'Trickery' album will be released on vinyl and CD, as well as digitally, on April 5. In March and April, Then Comes Silence will be touring North America extensively with Vision Video.



