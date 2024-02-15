Ariana Grande & Mariah Carey To Drop 'Yes, And?' Remix This Friday!





After the upcoming Wicked star changed her profile picture to a framed photo of her eye, Carey changed her profile picture to a similar photo, which Grande posted to her Instagram story, seemingly confirming that the remix could be in the works.



The single, released January 12, was accompanied by a new music video. The track is from Grande's upcoming album, "Eternal Sunshine," which can be pre-ordered now.



Grande also recently wrapped filming for the Wicked movie musical adaptation.



In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "







Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey are joining forces for a "yes, and?" remix, out this Friday. The remix was first teased by Grande, who celebrated one month since the release of the single by teasing that she is looking forward to celebrating at the end of the week.After the upcoming Wicked star changed her profile picture to a framed photo of her eye, Carey changed her profile picture to a similar photo, which Grande posted to her Instagram story, seemingly confirming that the remix could be in the works.The single, released January 12, was accompanied by a new music video. The track is from Grande's upcoming album, "Eternal Sunshine," which can be pre-ordered now.Grande also recently wrapped filming for the Wicked movie musical adaptation.In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed " Thank U, Next " in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga. Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.



