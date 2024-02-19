Dua Lipa Releases New Single 'Training Season'





Speaking of the track, Dua shares, "I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared 'TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,' and like the best 'day after' debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there."



She added, "And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with."



Earlier this month, Dua kicked off the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards with an electric medley performance of "Training Season," "Dance The Night," and "Houdini," which you can watch here. Dua will return to the stage at the BRIT Awards on March 2nd, where she's nominated for three awards including Artist of the Year, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for "Dance The Night."



In Dua's recently revealed global Rolling Stone cover, her upcoming album was praised as "pop bliss," while noting it is "uniquely and utterly Dua Lipa: confident dance pop full of witty Instagram-caption-ready one-liners." In addition to "Training Season," the album will include "Houdini," which has now surpassed 300 million streams worldwide and was recently certified silver in the UK.



Upon release, the single went straight to No. 1 on the UK Airplay charts making it Dua's 11th No. 1 UK airplay record, and became the No. 1 music video in the world on YouTube the week of its release. The euphoric club-ready single garnered immediate praise across the board from the likes of Billboard and Rolling Stone, who lauded the track as "a neo-psychedelic dance-floor rager," to Pitchfork and Vogue, who called it a "pop masterclass." Recently, Dua became the first female artist to have three songs each with over two billion streams on Spotify ("One Kiss," "Don't Start Now," and "



Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture and society editorial platform that now comprises a weekly newsletter, the Service95 book club and the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, which has been lauded by The Sunday Times and The Guardian, and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify.



Having graced every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed, Dua added "designer" to her resume in 2023 when she co-designed Versace's "La Vacanza" collection alongside Donatella Versace herself, which Vogue deemed "the hottest collaboration of the summer."



