News
Pop / Rock 19/02/2024

Taylor Swift Announces New Song 'The Bolter'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift is adding new song to her upcoming album. At her Melbourne stop for the "Eras Tour," Swift announced that she is releasing an alternate version of her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," with a new bonus track. The album is out on April 19.

"The Bolter" bonus song be featured on the second variation of the album. It replaces "The Manuscript" which was the first bonus edition announced. The new verison is available to pre-order on CD, vinyl, cassette, and more for a limited time.

The new album, announced at the GRAMMYs, will feature collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine. It will feature 16 songs with an extra bonus track.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist:
Fortnight [ft. Post Malone]
The Tortured Poets Department
My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
Down Bad
So Long, London
But Daddy I Love Him
Fresh Out the Slammer
Florida!!! [ft. Florence and the Machine]
Guilty as Sin?
Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
Loml
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
The Alchemy
Clara Bow
The Bolter/The Manuscript (Bonus Tracks Dependent on Physical Album Variation)

Swift has previously released "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version also included "Is It Over Now?," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red."
"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.






