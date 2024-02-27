Kev Bev To Drop New Song 'History Books'









Empowered to tell this story, he started writing the song "History Books." The title draws awareness to the ongoing practice of re-writing history.



The song will be accompanied by a visually stunning music video that was fueled by the City of Austin Live



"History Books" stands out as one of the band's most polished and modern-sounding songs to date. "Truth is how they wanted it to look," sung by



Some of the arrangements were composed on recording day. As



The result is a technical yet incredibly fun song to perform live, that maintains the band's tradition of pushing genre boundaries.



Kev Bev recorded the new song with longtime collaborator and producer, Nigel Clark at The Recording Conservatory of Austin, and additional sessions at Root Recording Studios in Austin, TX. Clark, having previously worked on Kev Bev's acclaimed albums "Love Lemonade" and "Lifted," has played a pivotal role in shaping the distinctive Kev Bev sound.



In a world grappling with book bannings and culture wars, Kev Bev's "History Books" reminds audiences to seek the truth. Kev Bev will be supporting the new single along with new material at The Austin Beer Garden and Brewery on March 22nd! For more information and tickets visit here.



American rock band Kev Bev was founded by multi-instrumentalist and lead singer



Bosnian-born guitarist and backing vocalist Nermin Osmanovic brings a rock and Eastern European sound to the group. Horn players Josh Peters, Ben Mishkin, and Joshua Thomson add an element of jazz and soul, while drummer Ryan Henderson and conga player



Kev Bev draws from a historical musicology of genres including rock n' roll, indie rock, funk, soul, afrobeat, Latin, reggae, disco, hip hop, and jazz. Their original songs capture the essence of life, love, joy, struggle, history, and empathy, as well as the love of basketball and tacos. They also perform cover songs from artists like Bill Withers, Chic, Willie Nelson, and Blackstreet.



During their live performances, the band gets the crowd involved with funky breakdowns and sing-alongs. At a Kev Bev show, you can be sure to see people of all ages, classes, and races up and moving together. This lively performance has graced the stage with renowned musicians including Wale, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Mobley, The Bright Light Social Hour, Calliope Musicals, Riders Against the Storm, Sinkane, Sweet Crude, Cilantro Boombox, Joe King Carrasco, Trouble in the Streets, Los Coast,



Kev Bev has performed at fan favorite festivals like Pueblos Blancos New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned indie rock band Kev Bev is set to unveil their latest musical masterpiece, a sophisticated, and groove-laden rock song titled "History Books." The new single is a thought-provoking journey inspired by the untold stories hidden within the folds of history. It is due out on March 8th, 2024 and will be available everywhere music is streamed. Kevin "Kev Bev" Collins, the driving force behind Kev Bev, was inspired by The History Channel's Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre documentary. Compelled by his already existing frustrations and curiosity, Kevin conducted extensive research into historical discrepancies and omissions. This newfound obsession laid the groundwork for the band's upcoming album, with "History Books" as the first single. Preview the new music video for the new song below.Empowered to tell this story, he started writing the song "History Books." The title draws awareness to the ongoing practice of re-writing history. Kevin explains, "The History Books title was also inspired by the many historic documents that were burned, changed, and banned over time. To me, "History Books" also includes memoirs of voices and perspectives that were there and lived those experiences. Many of them are being challenged and banned today."The song will be accompanied by a visually stunning music video that was fueled by the City of Austin Live Music Fund Grant. In collaboration with music videographer and director Travis Gallagher, and choreographer and assistant director Hassan Christopher, the music video captures the essence of the song while set against the backdrop of Austin's iconic and historic locations, libraries, and murals."History Books" stands out as one of the band's most polished and modern-sounding songs to date. "Truth is how they wanted it to look," sung by Kevin and Candy, and penned by Candy Collins, encapsulates a crucial aspect of the song, highlighting the band's commitment to uncovering the truth amid historical distortions. Once Kevin and Candy Collins wrote the song, the band took time to perfect every element, crafting layers of percussion, guitars, vocal harmonies, horns, and intricate chord structures.Some of the arrangements were composed on recording day. As Kevin recalls "The arrangement needed a clever bridge to get to the third verse modulation. Guitarist Neri Osmanovic brought a unique idea to the recording studio that ended up on the track. Strong lyrical content needed an adequately powerful sound to deliver the message, and drummer Ryan Henderson did not disappoint. Ryan provided the funky finesse as well as the heavy-hitting energy that the song required."The result is a technical yet incredibly fun song to perform live, that maintains the band's tradition of pushing genre boundaries.Kev Bev recorded the new song with longtime collaborator and producer, Nigel Clark at The Recording Conservatory of Austin, and additional sessions at Root Recording Studios in Austin, TX. Clark, having previously worked on Kev Bev's acclaimed albums "Love Lemonade" and "Lifted," has played a pivotal role in shaping the distinctive Kev Bev sound.In a world grappling with book bannings and culture wars, Kev Bev's "History Books" reminds audiences to seek the truth. Kev Bev will be supporting the new single along with new material at The Austin Beer Garden and Brewery on March 22nd! For more information and tickets visit here.American rock band Kev Bev was founded by multi-instrumentalist and lead singer Kevin "Kev Bev" Collins in Austin, TX circa 2013. The thirteen-member group has toured the U.S. and Spain. Candy Collins, Kevin's wife and co-lead singer, contributes songs to the catalog along with vocalist and bass player Alec Dickie. The Sly and the Family Stone style " Family Affair " continues with Alec's father Joe Dickie on guitar.Bosnian-born guitarist and backing vocalist Nermin Osmanovic brings a rock and Eastern European sound to the group. Horn players Josh Peters, Ben Mishkin, and Joshua Thomson add an element of jazz and soul, while drummer Ryan Henderson and conga player Kevin Clark hold down the dance rhythms. Choreographed dancers Blair Logan, Ellen Musgrave, and Julie Mathis elevate the show by adding a visual experience for the audience.Kev Bev draws from a historical musicology of genres including rock n' roll, indie rock, funk, soul, afrobeat, Latin, reggae, disco, hip hop, and jazz. Their original songs capture the essence of life, love, joy, struggle, history, and empathy, as well as the love of basketball and tacos. They also perform cover songs from artists like Bill Withers, Chic, Willie Nelson, and Blackstreet.During their live performances, the band gets the crowd involved with funky breakdowns and sing-alongs. At a Kev Bev show, you can be sure to see people of all ages, classes, and races up and moving together. This lively performance has graced the stage with renowned musicians including Wale, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Mobley, The Bright Light Social Hour, Calliope Musicals, Riders Against the Storm, Sinkane, Sweet Crude, Cilantro Boombox, Joe King Carrasco, Trouble in the Streets, Los Coast, Honey Made, and Killer Whale.Kev Bev has performed at fan favorite festivals like Pueblos Blancos Music Festival - Andalusia Spain, SOSA Fest - Austin TX, Texas Craft Beer Fest - Austin TX, Margarita Fest - Austin TX, Maryland Craft Brewers Fest - Frederick MD, Nomadx Fest - Austin TX, Northwestern State University Demon Fest - Natchitoches, LA, Solstice Fest - Austin TX, Mark Jenson Music Fest - Austin TX, and Hair of the Dog Fest - Austin TX.



