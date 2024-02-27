Tate McRae Joins Vevo For 'Extended Play' Performance Series: Watch Her Perform 'Exes'





Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, sets the release of pop star Tate McRae's very special live performance of "exes" as a part of their Vevo's performance series, Extended Play.Vevo and Tate McRae have a long history of working together, first for DSCVR performances of "feel like s" and "happy face" in 2020, followed by a 2022 studio performance of "she's all i wanna be" and Vevo Footnotes for "greedy" and "exes" in 2023."I am so honored to have collaborated with Vevo on this project. I've admired Vevo's unique ability to capture live performances so beautifully and artistically for a long time. A big thank you to Liz Hart, whose vision guided us throughout the special day!" says Tate.Extended Play is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist's project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists' close collaboration with Vevo's team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances.Specifically tailored to the artist's aesthetic, Tate's "exes" performance was shot on film in Los Angeles. The video kicks off following Tate's gold boots into a cozy bedroom with gold curtains. Clad in a brown sweatsuit, she sinks into a lush couch covered in fluffy blankets before wandering over to her keyboardist and guitarist. She struts around the space before wrapping the track in front of the curtained wall.Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd.



