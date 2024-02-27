Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 27/02/2024

Nathaniel Rateliff To Play Leonard Cohen With The Wordless Orchestra In April 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
216 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
235 entries in 22 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
238 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
517 entries in 28 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
102 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
600 entries in 23 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
195 entries in 9 charts
Water
Tyla
271 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
233 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
516 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
241 entries in 17 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
367 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
210 entries in 16 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
402 entries in 24 charts
Nathaniel Rateliff To Play Leonard Cohen With The Wordless Orchestra In April 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nathaniel Rateliff is announcing two more performances celebrating the life and work of Leonard Cohen, this time with the 40-piece Wordless Orchestra in Toronto at Roy Thompson Hall on April 20 and Montreal at Salle Wilfrid Pelletier on April 22.
Tickets will be available for artist presale with code "COHEN" on Wednesday, February 28 beginning at 10 AM local time, followed by local presale the following day at the same time. General on-sale begins Friday, March 1 at 10 AM local time.

The Canadian shows will closely follow Rateliff's highly anticipated performances of "A Night of Leonard Cohen with the Colorado Symphony" for their Imagination Artist Series, taking place at Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall on April 5 and 6. All performances will feature support from pianist Phil Cook, the virtuosic folk musician and frequent collaborator of Rateliff's.

One of the most fascinating and enigmatic singer/songwriters of the late '60s, Leonard Cohen developed a massive following across six decades of music-making, interrupted by various digressions into personal and creative exploration, all of which have only added to the mystique surrounding him. A master wordsmith with a voice like aged whiskey and lyrics that cut to the core of humanity, Cohen's artistry transcends generations, weaving tales of love, longing, and spirituality that continue to resonate. Denver singer and songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff joins the Wordless Orchestra, blending his folk, Americana, and vintage rhythm & blues influences with Cohen's timeless lyrics for a collaboration six decades in the making. From "Hallelujah" to "Suzanne," witness the power of songwriting to touch the deepest recesses of the soul.

Growing up in Herman, Missouri, Nathaniel Rateliff started his music career playing in his family's band at church and music became an obsession for him and his friends. At 19, Rateliff moved to Denver where he worked night shifts at a bottle factory and a trucking company while testing out songs at open-mic nights. After playing rock music in various incarnations, Rateliff began gravitating towards a folksier sound, first captured on 2007's Desire and Dissolving Men.

In 2010 he released In Memory of Loss, a solo album on Rounder Records. In 2013 Rateliff released Falling Faster Than You Can Run on modyvi records, followed by the Closer EP, and 2020's gorgeous And it's Still Alright on Stax Records. Since 2015, Rateliff has also led the high-octane, horn-flanked band the Night Sweats, who released their third album The Future in 2021.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF PLAYS LEONARD COHEN LIVE:
April 5—Denver, CO—Boettcher Concert Hall
April 6—Denver, CO—Boettcher Concert Hall
April 20—Montreal, QC—Salle Wilfrid Pelletier
April 22—Toronto, ON—Roy Thompson Hall






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098109 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0055699348449707 secs