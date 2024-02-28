Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 28/02/2024

Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Unveils Exciting Plans For 2024 Season, Promising More Immersive Performances And Expanded Youth Program
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF) returns for its highly anticipated 2024 Season from June 10 to July 28, 2024. MMF will welcome over 200 classical musicians to Miami Beach to showcase their talents in various free public performances, including three full opera productions and three symphonic concerts.

Building upon the overwhelming success of its groundbreaking immersive performances last summer, MMF is excited to continue pushing the boundaries of live theater and technology. "We were the first theater company to produce an entire opera in this format, placing audiences in the center of the opera with a continuous 360-degree graphic display wrapped around the room," said MMF Artistic Director, Michael Rossi. "We are eager to continue innovating and bringing classical music to life in new and exciting ways."

The Annual MMF Independence Day Concert returns, offering a spectacular symphony orchestra performance synchronized with the city's dazzling fireworks show. MMF will also return to Ocean Drive Promenade Music Series every Sunday in July, with captivating performances showcasing classical music's beauty and power.

Exciting news also includes the expansion of MMF's Youth Program this summer, thanks to funding from The Children's Trust. The program will welcome 40 local high school students to a summer filled with classical music education and performance opportunities. "The Youth Program is an important part of our mission to nurture the next generation of classical musicians," said Rossi. Ticket release dates will be announced in May 2024. For more information, please visit www.miamimusicfestival.com
MMF'S 2024 SEASON IS PRESENTED WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE MIAMI BEACH VISITOR AND CONVENTION AUTHORITY.






