Latin 29/02/2024

Ricardo Y Rey Unveils Second Single 'Estar Contigo' For Global Release

Ricardo Y Rey Unveils Second Single 'Estar Contigo' For Global Release
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ricardo (Quiñones) y Rey (Reinaldo de Jesus), the dynamic latin duo, is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of their latest single 'Estar Contigo'. Following the success of their debut single 'Necesito Verte', the duo returns with a compelling blend of rhythm and melody that promises to enchant listeners worldwide. 'Estar Contigo' seamlessly fuses influences from Bomba y Plena to electro-afrobeat, infused with the duo's signature reggaeton flair.

'Estar Contigo' marks another milestone in Ricardo y Rey's musical journey.

Ricardo y Rey are renowned for their genre-defying sound, inviting audiences on a sonic journey that reflects the diversity and vibrancy of their musical influences. With 'Estar Contigo', the duo continues to push boundaries and explore new horizons in music, promising an electrifying experience for their fans around the globe.

Individually, Ricardo y Rey has made significant contributions to the music scene, collaborating with internationally acclaimed artists such as Lauryn Hill, India Arie, Alicia Keys, Antibalas, William Cepeda, Papo Vasquez, and Arturo O'Farrill. Their collective journey is marked by a relentless pursuit of musical excellence and a commitment to crafting timeless melodies that resonate with audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for further announcements and prepare to immerse yourself in the nostalgic soundscapes crafted by Ricardo y Rey.






