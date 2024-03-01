Australian Pop Sensation Peach PRC Unveils New Single "Secret" Out Now



Now Peach PRC sets the stage for new music in 2024. As always, there's no shortage of passion, power, and pink. It is Peach PRC after all... New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, breakthrough 3x-ARIA Award-nominated Australian singer, songwriter, and pop sensation Peach PRC unveils a brand new single entitled " Secret " produced by Space Primates (Katy Perry, David Guetta) and co-written by Peach PRC, Space Primates and Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson).Right out of the gate, the upbeat track co-mingles sticky bubblegum pop hooks with a bright dancefloor-ready beat. Simultaneously, the cheeky and clever lyrics belie a much deeper story for Peach PRC. She opens up about a forbidden, yet torrid romance. During the chorus, she exhales, "I know you wanna keep it, your secret. And I would never speak it, your secret. You only wanna kiss me in your car. You only wanna love me in the dark. Keep it forever."The new song arrives on the heels of the fan favourite "Like A Girl Does" which has earned widespread acclaim, Rolling Stone christened it "an unapologetic lesbian pop anthem tailor-made for the clubs."Last year, her Manic Dream Pixie EP gathered tens of millions of streams and debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Plus, it earned widespread critical acclaim. In addition to plugs from Billboard, NME, and more, Rolling Stone highlighted "her original, nostalgic pop-inspired songs," and WONDERLAND hailed the EP as "an honest and powerful introduction to her artistry."The Manic Dream Pixie EP also included singles "Kinda Famous", "F U Goodbye", and "Perfect For You" which notably pays tribute to Paris Hilton's gold-certified 2006 smash "Stars Are Blind."Peach PRC takes the things you only say on text to close friends (or exes) and turns them into pop that shimmers as much as it singes. The rising pop star packs an often-unbelievable journey from writing and recording in her bedroom to social media phenomenon into smart, slick, and sweet songs with a bold bite. Equally funny and sensitive, she holds nothing back when it comes to life's ups and downs, mental health, and everything in between. Peach PRC has received over 1.7 billion TikTok views, a combined audience of 4 million-plus social followers, generated over 180 million combined artist streams, and attracted acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Vogue Australia, BuzzFeed, Consequence, NME, Paper, Refinery29 and more.Launching her TikTok page in 2019, she organically attracted an audience by posting everything from funny moments to self-care advice and, of course, music. A snippet of her first single "Blondes" played over the background of a video where she discussed the track's meaning, and it went viral. The full version eventually amassed over 15 million Spotify streams as she maintained this momentum with the follow-up " Colourblind ", racking up another 4 million Spotify streams. Along the way, she carefully cultivated an undeniable style with a twist. That twist defines her debut single "Josh," the ultimate kiss-off to the worst ex ever and has already received over 36 million streams and counting. Peach PRC followed up the success of "Josh" with her self-proclaimed girly camp pop single "Symptomatic", receiving over 12 million plus combined streams to date, and ending 2021 with " Heavy ", which has tallied 22 million plus combined streams. In 2022, Peach PRC released the liberating single "God Is A Freak" and had everyone talking including pop music titans Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Justin Tranter. Followed up by "Forever Drunk", where she teamed up with GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse songwriter Bonnie McKee.In 2023, she captivated audiences and tastemakers with the Manic Dream Pixie EP. Beyond piling up millions of streams, it debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The chart-topping EP included singles "Kinda Famous", "F U Goodbye", and "Perfect For You" which notably pays tribute to Paris Hilton's gold-certified 2006 smash "Stars Are Blind." Among the EP's acclaim, she received multiple ARIA Award nominations (Best Pop, Best Video, and Best Artwork), and nominated at this year's TikTok Awards (Music Act of The Year). This year also saw Peach PRC travelling the globe, performing for a sold-out debut headline tour with stops across Australia, North America, and the United Kingdom. With special performances that include supporting BlackPink in London's Hyde Park, Splendour in the Grass Festival, Spilt Milk Festival, Falls Festival and Spin Off Festival.Now Peach PRC sets the stage for new music in 2024. As always, there's no shortage of passion, power, and pink. It is Peach PRC after all...



