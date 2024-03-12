Violinist Lindsey Stirling Announces New Studio Album 'Duality' Out June 14, 2024





In tandem with the album announcement, Lindsey also released "Eye Of The Untold Her," a whimsical track that brings the listener on a magical adventure, and traverses the idea of following intuition, instead of fear.



Produced by her frequent collaborator Mako (a musician/songwriter/producer whose credits include co-producing many top-selling releases from video-game giant Riot Games) and co-written with Steve Mazzaro (a composer who's worked closely with the legendary



"If only we could all see our full potential; what we could become. I think we would amaze ourselves. However we let disappointment, momentary failure, and the opinions of others discourage us. Beyond what our minds can comprehend and what outside sources tell us, we all have an inner eye that can tell us where our truest course lies. Listening to that will help us find our richest life," Lindsey says about the track.

Listen to "Eye of the Untold Her" here: https://found.ee/LS_Duality



In a mesmerizing display of visual artistry, Lindsey's "Eye of the Untold Her" music video serves as a captivating journey through the kaleidoscope of her evolving personas and distinctive looks over the years. Set against a backdrop of shifting landscapes and ethereal settings, the camera gracefully navigates through a series of scenes, each encapsulating a different facet of Stirling's multifaceted identity. From America's Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars (she dances with show partner Mark Ballas), to an enchanting forest nymph and futuristic cyberpunk, every frame is a testament to her boundless creativity.

Watch the "Eye of the Untold Her" music video here: https://found.ee/LS_EOTUHVideo



Made with producers/co-writers like Graham Muron (Thirty Seconds to Mars, Skrillex) and Lucky West (Walk the Moon, Dreamers), Duality encompasses a dozen songs showcasing Stirling's refined musicality and gift for sculpting deeply expressive melodies. But while the album's first half centers on a grandiose and elaborate composed sound informed by Celtic music and other global influences, its latter half leans toward a boldly original form of left-of-center pop. A profoundly imaginative songwriter whose past work includes such high-concept albums as 2019's Artemis—a No. 1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart—Stirling makes brilliant use of each sonic setting by exploring intricate questions of intuition and truth.



"The title 'Duality' resonated with me deeply as it reflects the inner conflict I often experience," Lindsey says. "There are moments when I feel fearless and self-assured, contrasted sharply by times when self-doubt creeps in and I question my worth. Sometimes, I cling tightly to my actions, determined to shape my destiny, while at other times, I surrender to the flow of life. Every day, I believe we engage in internal battles of duality. We strive to discern which aspects to nurture, which to release and forgive, and which originate from our soul versus those imposed upon us. In my pursuit to bring this concept to life, I curated two distinct styles of music for each side of the album. Through the music, I aimed to evoke a sense of magic, for I think that at the core of our internal conflicts lies the enchanting paradox of being humans with boundless potential living, in a mortal world constrained by constructs like money, laws, and societal hierarchies. Over the past few years, I've embarked on a journey of self-discovery, delving into the magical facets of myself—my intuition, my capacity to love—and it was during this exploration that I crafted this album."



After a period of struggling to hone in on her vision for the LP, she experienced a breakthrough with a track called "



After kicking off with "The



Another song revealing her pop sensibilities, "



Duality arrives as Stirling's most sonically daring and emotionally complex album date.



Lindsey will also be releasing new merch in honor of the Duality announcement and "Eye of the Untold Her" release. The new collection features butterfly themed tote bags, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and signed Duality vinyl & CDs.



These items are available for pre-sale today via: https://lindseystirlingmerch.com



DUALITY TRACKLISTING:



SIDE ONE:

Evil Twin

Eye Of The Untold Her

Surrender

Serenity Found

Untamed

Purpose



SIDE TWO:

The

Inner Gold (feat. Royal and the Serpent)

Survive (feat. Walk off the Earth)

Kintsugi

Firefly Alley

La Fees



Few artists embody boundless creativity quite like Lindsey Stirling. Not only a multi-award-winning musician known for her genre-bending virtuosity on electronic violin, she's endlessly dazzled audiences with her extraordinary talents as a dancer—an element she brings to the stage as part of her spectacular live show, touring with a stunning frequency and continually selling out iconic venues all around the world. 