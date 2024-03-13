Coldplay Rework Their Hit "Paradise" For New Sir David Attenborough Series 'Mammals'





www.instagram.com/bbcstudios New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BBC Studios Natural History Unit revealed an extended first look at the upcoming series Mammals, presented by Sir David Attenborough. Overlaying the trailer is a version of Coldplay's hit song Paradise, interwoven with the Mammals score by the composer Thomas Farnon and performed by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. Paradise became an instant classic after its release more than a decade ago, nominated at the Grammys and winning at the MTV Awards in 2012, it is now considered one of the most popular songs from one of the 21st century's most successful bands.Blended with the specially composed theme tune for the series by Thomas Farnon, the extended trailer features the new version of Paradise with bespoke recording of the orchestra and Chris Martin's beautiful vocals. The breath-taking visuals in this first look showcase some of the remarkable creatures we share our planet with, from the weird and wonderfully intriguing star-nosed mole to the majestic hunting tigress. The stunning footage transports you across every major environment as explored in the series from frozen wildernesses, dense jungles, baking deserts, even the dark depths of the open ocean and the skies above our forests. Coldplay said: "The BBC's Natural History output has long been a source of joy and wonder to the world and it's an honour be a part of this stunning new series. It's a dream come true to assist Sir David Attenborough and his team in their ongoing mission to celebrate the beauty of our planet."Composer Thomas Farnon added: "It's been a huge honour to have written the music for Mammals - the jaw dropping sequences are truly inspiring and have provided the ultimate tapestry for soundpainting. To have collaborated with Coldplay on the trailer has been both a dream of myself and the entire Mammals team from the very beginning. On starting work on the project two years ago and discussing ideas for the trailer, it soon became obvious that their beautiful song Paradise would be perfect in combination with the Mammals theme. This series is a celebration of mammals, their ingenuity, their lives and of course their changing environment, nothing resonates with this more than "This could be paradise"." Roger Webb, Executive Producer said: "To be bringing together the supremely creative talents of Coldplay and Thomas Farnon, the composer behind the Mammals score, to collaborate on the global hit, Paradise, is incredible. Then to use footage from the series to create a first look trailer set to their work, is something quite special. I couldn't think of a better way to launch Sir David Attenborough's latest BBC Studios Natural History Unit's 6 part landmark series, Mammals."Mammals, a 6 x 60' series made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and co-produced by BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions. It was commissioned by Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual and Sreya Biswas, Head of Natural History, BBC Commissioning. The Executive Producer is Roger Webb and the Series Producer is Scott Alexander. It will tx on BBC One and iPlayer this spring.www.bbcstudios.comtwitter.com/BBCStudiosPresstwitter.com/bbcstudioswww.instagram.com/bbcstudios



