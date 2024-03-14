Elbow Share New Track 'Good Blood Mexico City' Off New Album 'Audio Vertigo'





AUDIO VERTIGO will see its release via Polydor/GEFFEN Records on March 22, 2024, on Vinyl album, CD, and digital download. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The elbow offer fans an opportunity to hear yet another track off of their forthcoming tenth studio album, 'AUDIO VERTIGO' ahead of its release on March 22 (via Polydor/GEFFEN)."Good Blood Mexico City", perfectly described by CLASSIC ROCK as 'saw toothed rock' in a recent 9/10 album review, is arguably the most heads down track the band have recorded in recent years and adds a further audio exhibit to singer Guy Garvey's justified claim that the forthcoming album is 'designed to be played in the big rooms'. "Good Blood Mexico City" is available across streaming platforms, today.With 'AUDIO VERTIGO' finding friends across the board, "Good Blood Mexico City'" follows the release of "Lovers' Leap", which Stereogum called "a song that infused their sound with bright, hard-hitting energy in the form of blaring horns and electronic beats," and most recently, "Balu," hailed by Brooklyn Vegan as "borderline funky, drenched in horns"."Balu" shares much musical DNA with the wider album; a focus on rhythm, a willingness to experiment with new sounds, and a love of beats that reflects the freedom the band felt throughout the recording process.Early critical responses to AUDIO VERTIGO, have been overwhelmingly positive with MOJO delivering a 4-star review and noting that 'their tenth is suitably landmark' whilst PROG thrilled to 'the energizing lattice of fizzing synths' that is "Balu'" before declaring that 'their 10th LP is special'.Back in January, elbow released the album's lead single, "Lovers' Leap", paired with a short film directed by Henry Oliver and Justin Du Pre. The short takes inspiration from the song's lyrical interrogation of our fascination with doomed romance in a song which began, according to singer and lyricist Guy Garvey, with "the image of star crossed lovers tumbling through the air". We follow two individuals running through the London streets at night before finding each other and leaping to....well, that would be telling.Like the album from which it is taken, 'Lovers' Leap' is rhythmically driven, musically diverse, restlessly innovative, and designed, in singer Guy Garvey's words, "not to reflect but distract from the bad things happening in the world." On an album that saw all members work in smaller groups to develop the songs that would form the record, 'Lovers' Leap' began with bassist Pete Turner and drummer Al Reeves working together.Musically, that means Sly Stone horns, skittering beats, and hefty guitar lines colliding with close harmonies flecked with bleeps and glitches. Lyrically, it delivers a twisted and humorous rumination on why we love star crossed lovers so much and how we should celebrate it.AUDIO VERTIGO was recorded throughout 2023 at the band's individual studios, Migration Studios, Gloucestershire, and finalized at the band's facility at Blueprint Studios, Salford, the album marks a significant step change for the group following 2021's critically acclaimed album, 'Flying Dream 1.'In the words of lead singer and lyricist Guy Garvey, AUDIO VERTIGO was built from "gnarly, seedy grooves created by us playing together in garagey rooms," and is both more direct and sonically varied by purpose than its predecessor.Characterized by the band as an album heavy on stomp, swing, and infectious oil-can funk beats, AUDIO VERTIGO sees elbow on the front foot, fusing their love of varied and various styles on a collection that ranges from the Beastie Boys meets Bonham breaks of opener 'Things I've Been Telling Myself for Years,' to the lead single 'Lover's Leap' and the infectiously funky 'Balu'.The wide screen ambition doesn't end with the music. Guy delivers a lyrical sweep that considers our obsession with star crossed lovers, admonishes, and forgives his self-delusion, puzzles the nature of loss in a digital age, and narrates a real-life knife fight, all the while finding friends, real and imagined, and experiences, genuine and mythical, along the way.AUDIO VERTIGO will see its release via Polydor/GEFFEN Records on March 22, 2024, on Vinyl album, CD, and digital download.



