Pop / Rock 15/03/2024

Sadie Jean Announces 'Simple Like 17' Tour Tickets On Sale March 15, 2024

Sadie Jean Announces 'Simple Like 17' Tour Tickets On Sale March 15, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sadie Jean is bringing the Simple Like 17 Tour to 17 cities across North America for an intensely crafted show experience. She'll be performing the project in entirety in small venues hoping to connect with each audience member individually. Make sure to catch Sadie Jean's first ever headline tour "Simple Like 17" before it sells out.

Despite this being Sadie's first headline tour, she is no stranger to the stage. In 2023 she totaled over 60 live shows, supporting fellow artists and friends Johnny Orlando and Cian Ducrot on their tours, as well as guest-performing for multi-platinum artist Rod Wave's Nostalgia sold out arena tour.

Sadie Jean has been making waves in the music industry with her angelic vocals, compelling lyrics, and dynamic performances. With her unique blend of pop sensibility and raw emotion, she has garnered a devoted following and critical acclaim, earning accolades for her debut project and collaborations with renowned artists.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15th at 10am local time. Artist, Spotify, Venue, and Local Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, March 13th at 10 am PT - Thursday, March 14 at 10pm local. To access presale and find further ticket details head to www.sadiejean.com.
Join in experiencing the magic of Sadie Jean live in concert at one of the venues below:

'Simple Like 17' Tour Dates:
4/17/24 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
4/19/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
4/21/24 - Washington DC - DC9
4/22/24 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
4/25/24 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground
4/27/24 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag
4/28/24 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop
4/30/24 - Nashville, TN - Row One Stage
5/1/24 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl
5/4/24 - Dallas, TX - Ruins
5/5/24 - Austin, TX - Parish
5/8/24 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
5/11/24 - Portland, OR - Holocene
5/12/24 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
5/15/24 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar
5/24/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge
5/25/24 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

Sadie Jean's music strikes a universal chord akin to a late-night chat with your best friend. She connected with millions of people over the release of her debut single "WYD Now?", a tear-jerking plea to an old flame to try and get it right one more time. Since its release, the track has surpassed 150m Spotify streams and became RIAA gold-certified, solely due to its pure, raw emotion. Multi-platinum artist Rod Wave also sampled the track on his song "2018," marking Sadie's Hot 100 debut, as well as inviting Sadie to guest perform the song on a 30-date sold out arena tour.

In 2022, she released her second single, "Locksmith," an equally moving ballad that itself has blown past 100m Spotify streams. These deeply vulnerable singles became the blueprint for the tracks that would make up the rest of her debut project "Simple Like 17." Throughout the project, Sadie Jean pairs smart and cutting lyrics with timeless, uncomplicated arrangements, unveiling something powerful: that sometimes, while longing for another person, you're truly seeking yourself.

After a lifetime of work and a complete project, Sadie Jean is bringing the Simple Like 17 Tour to 17 cities across North America for an intensely crafted show experience. She'll be performing the project in entirety in small venues hoping to connect with each audience member individually. Make sure to catch Sadie Jean's first ever headline tour "Simple Like 17" before it sells out.






