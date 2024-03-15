Bon Jovi Announces New Album Forever Out June 7, 2024; New Single "Legendary" + Video Out Now





www.youtube.com/channel/UCkBwnm7GOfYHsacwUjriC-w New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BON JOVI, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, and one of history's most iconic acts, continues their 40th anniversary celebration, with the release of "Legendary," new single + video out now via Island Records/Universal Music. The monumental new track sets the stage for BON JOVI's upcoming 16th studio album, FOREVER, arriving on June 7, 2024. The new album is now available for pre-order where fans can find exclusive coloured vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves coloured vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.In conjunction with last month's 66th annual Grammy Awards, Jon Bon Jovi was named 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year and was honoured with an all-star tribute concert at the L.A. Convention Center featuring Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Hagar, Jason Isbell, Jelly Roll, Pat Monahan of Train, and many others."This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," said Jon Bon Jovi.The commemoration of BON JOVI's 40th anniversary year continues tonight at the SXSW Conference, when HULU premieres Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The career-spanning four-part docu-series will have its official debut on HULU on April 26th. This marks the first-ever docu-series on the band's history that has been made with full cooperation from all past and present members of BON JOVI. The docu-series is a ROS production, the banner of filmmaker Gotham Chopra.BON JOVI: FOREVER TRACKLISTING:• Legendary• We Made It Look Easy• Living Proof• Waves• Seeds• Kiss The Bride• The People's House Walls Of Jericho• I Wrote You A Song• Living In Paradise• My First Guitar• Hollow ManOver an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.bonjovi.comwww.instagram.com/bonjovi/?hl=enwww.facebook.com/BonJovitwitter.com/BonJoviwww.youtube.com/channel/UCkBwnm7GOfYHsacwUjriC-w



