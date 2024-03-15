Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 15/03/2024

Each Unexpected Track Featured In Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film Streaming On Disney+

Hot Songs Around The World

Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
384 entries in 23 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
265 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
545 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
266 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
568 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
261 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
423 entries in 24 charts
Water
Tyla
289 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
208 entries in 9 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
276 entries in 19 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
447 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
214 entries in 16 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
269 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
610 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Find out every surprise song included in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie coming to Disney+! The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, MAKING IT the top selling concert film of all-time.
"Taylor's Version" is the concert film in its entirety for the first time, including the song "cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs.

Find out the four additional acoustic songs below, as well as how you can watch the movie.
What are the bonus songs on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie on Disney+?

Swift originally announced the film by sharing a new trailer on her Instagram, also confirming that one of the new acoustic songs is "Maroon," off of her GRAMMY-winning album "Midnights."

Songs confirmed to be joining "Maroon" are "Death By A Thousand Cuts" from "Lover" and "You Are In Love" from "1989."

While the fourth song has not yet been revealed, it is expected to be "I Can See You" from "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," it is the only unannounced song that Swift performed during the filming of the movie.

The new songs will be joining "Our Song" off of her debut album, "Taylor Swift," and "You're On Your Own Kid," off of the GRAMMY-winning album "Midnights."
When can I watch the Eras Tour on Disney+?
"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will begin streaming on March 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
Any Disney+ subscriber can watch the film for no additional cost.






