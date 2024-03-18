Aye Bay & Elle Sign "Ghost Of You" With ARWV Records





Tour dates:

3/18/2024 Buffalo, NY Galaxy Glass

4/13/2024 Rochester, NY Photo City



Aye Bay is a future bass music producer based in Buffalo, NY. He has been producing since 2018, signing records to many independent labels, including Waves Music, Ufality Records, and many more. He is currently working on multiple collaborations with vocalists across the globe and plans to release many more records through 2024.

ELLE is a singer/songwriter based in Durham, CT. She has always been intrigued by EDM, as well as Rock, and found that this collaboration with Aye Bay had the perfect mix of both. She looks forward to collaborating with many other artists throughout 2024.

www.instagram.com/ayebayofficial

www.tiktok.com/@ayebayofficial

soundcloud.com/ayebayofficial

open.spotify.com/artist/1dnTg6OI3AEhdIm92lRTeQ?si=_2ObmKZiRvmkGWQ8JXaG-w

www.instagram.com/thelizalowe

www.tiktok.com/@thisiselleofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Aye Bay is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of "Ghost Of You," an electrifying new future bass track set to captivate audiences worldwide. Scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, " Ghost Of You " promises to take listeners on an immersive sonic journey, blending intricate melodies with pulsating rhythms.Crafted with precision and passion, " Ghost Of You " represents a culmination of Aye Bay & ELLE's musical vision and artistic prowess. Drawing inspiration from personal experiences and emotions, this track delves into themes of longing, nostalgia, and the transient nature of love. Through a fusion of dynamic beats, ethereal synths, and emotive vocals, " Ghost Of You " creates an evocative soundscape that resonates deeply with listeners.With its infectious energy and emotive depth, " Ghost Of You " showcases Aye BAy & ELLE's versatility and innovation within the future bass genre. From its emotive chord progressions to its soaring melodies, every element of the track is meticulously crafted to evoke a profound emotional response, leaving an indelible impression on the listener.In anticipation of the release, Aye Bay & ELLE express much gratitude to their fans for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the creative process. " Ghost Of You " represents a significant milestone in Aye Bay's musical journey, as well as the beginning of ELLE's, and they are eager to share this transformative experience with audiences worldwide. Ghost Of You " will be available on all major streaming platforms from March 22, 2024. Don't miss your chance to experience this mesmerizing sonic adventure firsthand.Tour dates:3/18/2024 Buffalo, NY Galaxy Glass4/13/2024 Rochester, NY Photo City Music HallAye Bay is a future bass music producer based in Buffalo, NY. He has been producing since 2018, signing records to many independent labels, including Waves Music, Ufality Records, and many more. He is currently working on multiple collaborations with vocalists across the globe and plans to release many more records through 2024.ELLE is a singer/songwriter based in Durham, CT. She has always been intrigued by EDM, as well as Rock, and found that this collaboration with Aye Bay had the perfect mix of both. She looks forward to collaborating with many other artists throughout 2024.www.instagram.com/ayebayofficialwww.tiktok.com/@ayebayofficialsoundcloud.com/ayebayofficialopen.spotify.com/artist/1dnTg6OI3AEhdIm92lRTeQ?si=_2ObmKZiRvmkGWQ8JXaG-wwww.instagram.com/thelizalowewww.tiktok.com/@thisiselleofficial



