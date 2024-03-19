Global Cello Superstar Hauser Debuts New Single And Video "Lullaby "



Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, global superstar HAUSER has ushered in a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of Classic and The Player in 2022, HAUSER has amassed over a billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. Revered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe (including historic venues like New York City's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) World-renowned cellist, HAUSER, unveils "Lullaby," the third single from his eagerly awaited album CLASSIC II, set to launch on Friday, April 19th. HAUSER beautifully captures the timeless essence of Brahms' "Lullaby," infusing it with his signature graceful harmony. The accompanying video is a picturesque portrayal, filmed amidst the flickering candlelight in his homeland of Croatia."Brahms " Lullaby " is *the* universal lullaby," HAUSER says, "and it's the perfect way to close the CLASSIC II album."With an unparalleled fan base exceeding 1 billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally, HAUSER continues to mesmerize audiences with his artistry and unwavering passion for music. His newest album CLASSIC II, is a follow-up to the widely acclaimed 2020 release CLASSIC, comprises 18 unforgettable melodies, expertly arranged to showcase the expressive capabilities of the cello. Recorded with the esteemed London Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Robert Ziegler, and featuring arrangements by Robin Smith, the album promises to redefine classical masterpieces in elegant new forms."You can't go wrong giving a beautiful, singing tune to the cello," HAUSERsays of his new album. "There is always a good chance that it will sound even better than the original!"Earlier this year, HAUSER delighted fans with the release of the lead single, a deeply emotive rendition of Yiruma's "Kiss the Rain." The accompanying music video is a visual masterpiece in its own right. He recently released his second single " Emmanuel " alongside a stunning music video filmed in the forest in his native Croatia.Following a triumphant 2023 marked by the release of his first-ever holiday album, HAUSER is set to embark on his inaugural solo U.S. tour in spring 2024. Commencing on May 31st at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, the tour will grace prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York, Ravinia Festival in Chicago, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets for HAUSER's 2024 U.S. tour are available now at HAUSERofficial.com/event-directory.HAUSER - CLASSIC II TRACKLISTING:Albinoni AdagioMozart Piano Concerto No. 23AriosoRachmaninoff Symphony No. 2Slavonic DanceEmmanuelKiss The RainSerenadeSong to the Moon (from Rusalka)Una Furtiva LagrimaPathétique SonataIntermezzoTristesseAdagio d'AmoreRhapsody on a Theme of PaganiniPostlude No. 3AdagiettoLullabyHAUSER - 2024 U.S & CANADA TOUR DATES:Fri, May 31, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock LiveSat, June 1, 2024 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd HallSun, June 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney TheaterTues, June 4, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler CenterWed, June 5, 2024 - Washington, DC - Warner TheatreThurs, June 6, 2024 - New York, NY - Carnegie HallSat, June 8, 2024 -Toronto, ON - Massey HallSun, June 9, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Fisher TheatreTues, June 11, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat TheatreThurs, June 13, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreFri, June 14, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia FestivalSat, June 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumMon, June 17, 2024 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts CenterTues, June 18, 2024 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert HallThurs, June 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount TheatreFri, June 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles TheaterSat, June 22, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore TheaterSun, June 23, 2024 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the ArtsTues, June 25, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Arts CenterThurs, June 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum TheatreFri, June 28, 2024 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain WinerySat, June 29, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox TheaterSun, June 30, 2024 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga TheaterHAUSER - 2024 AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES:Fri, April 12, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment CentreSat, April 13, 2024 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank ArenaWed, April 17, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark ArenaFri, April 19, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver ArenaSat, April 20. 2024 - Perth, Australia - RAC ArenaHAUSER - 2024 JAPAN / TAIWAN TOUR DATESWed, April 24, 2024 - Osaka, Japan - Osaka International Convention Center (Grand Cube)Thurs, April 25, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo International Forum Hall ASat, April 27, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan - NHK HallTues, April 30, 2024 - Taipei, Taiwan - Taipei Music CenterHAUSER - 2024 MIDDLE EAST:Fri, May 16, 2024 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Dubai OperaSat, May 17, 2024 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Dubai OperaHAUSER - 2024 EUROPE:Thurs, May 9, 2024 - London, United Kingdom - Royal Albert Hall with the Royal PhilharmonicTues, July 9, 2024 - Tartu, Estonia - Tartu LauluväljakWed, July 10, 2024 - Sigulda, Latvia - Castle Of The Livonian OrderThurs, July 11, 2024 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kalnų parkasSat, July 13, 2024 - Bucharest, Romania - The Roman ArenasSun, July 14, 2024 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Ancient TheatreMon, July 15, 2-24 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Ancient TheatreWed, July 17, 2024 - Regensburg, Germany - Thurn und Taxis SchlossfestspieleSun, July 21, 2024 - Łódź, Poland - Atlas ArenaWed, July 24, 2024 - Nitra, Slovakia - AmfiteáterFri, July 26, 2024 - Kroměříž, Czechia - Kroměříž Archbishop's PalaceSat, July 27, 2024 - Kroměříž, Czechia - Kroměříž Archbishop's PalaceThurs, August 1, 2024 - Sitges, Spain - Jardins de TerramarSat, August 3, 2024 - Murcia, Spain - Festival Murcia OnSun, August 4, 2024 - Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain - Concert Music FestivalWed, August 7, 2024 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite MarbellaFollowing an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, global superstar HAUSER has ushered in a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of Classic and The Player in 2022, HAUSER has amassed over a billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. Revered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performing alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John. His electric stage presence has also led to several high-profile appearances, including an opening night performance at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, performing at the Vatican for the Pope, and special features for both the NFL and UEFA. Named one of People Magazine's 2022 Sexiest Men Alive and featured by the likes of Rolling Stone, Forbes, and The New York Times, HAUSER has graced the stage for numerous broadcast performances, most recently adding Love Island to a long resume of appearances that includes The Bachelorette, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español and more.



