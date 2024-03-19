Miles Of Smiles @ The Annual SXSW Grammy Block Party

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) he Recording Academy's annual Texas SXSW Grammy Block Party was held at the top rated Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Austin and as one might expect a massive success. Grammy members in good standing with their invited guests filled the private outdoor event area to the max. Among those in attendance included three time Grammy winner Sunny Sauceda, Billboard chart topper Evelyn Rubio, Lifetime Grammy member Danny Jones, Festival promoter and sync license expert Barry Coffing, multi-chart topping singer songwriter Chris Gardner, famed sonics expert and drummer Robbie Parrish, recording artist songwriter Amea, Walter Montesinos of Distrokid, Singer Songwriter Raycheal Winters, Latin artist songwriter producer Banrevi, Singer songwriter Mia Suzanne Walker of Suzanne's Band, songwriter artist Derek Ray Craver, Rick and Mark Del Castillo of the incredible band Del Castillo, Film score expert Carl Thiel, Joe and Angie Flores of the new mega-listening room EGO in the Woodlands Texas plus many more. Once again the Academy out did themselves with the perfect selection of entertainment and specialty buffet offerings. The Four Seasons employees went out of their way to provide top shelf service and the event security team was present but not overly visible. The bottom line is that the evening was comfortable for both members and their guests. A good time was had by all. Click on Sunny Sauceda's informal but informative video below to learn more. - John in Houston PR LLC



