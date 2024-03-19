Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 19/03/2024

Miles Of Smiles @ The Annual SXSW Grammy Block Party

Hot Songs Around The World

Houdini
Dua Lipa
276 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
464 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
601 entries in 28 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
295 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
435 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
216 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
298 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
217 entries in 9 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
395 entries in 23 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
283 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
298 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
276 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
613 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
561 entries in 20 charts
Miles Of Smiles @ The Annual SXSW Grammy Block Party
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) he Recording Academy's annual Texas SXSW Grammy Block Party was held at the top rated Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Austin and as one might expect a massive success. Grammy members in good standing with their invited guests filled the private outdoor event area to the max. Among those in attendance included three time Grammy winner Sunny Sauceda, Billboard chart topper Evelyn Rubio, Lifetime Grammy member Danny Jones, Festival promoter and sync license expert Barry Coffing, multi-chart topping singer songwriter Chris Gardner, famed sonics expert and drummer Robbie Parrish, recording artist songwriter Amea, Walter Montesinos of Distrokid, Singer Songwriter Raycheal Winters, Latin artist songwriter producer Banrevi, Singer songwriter Mia Suzanne Walker of Suzanne's Band, songwriter artist Derek Ray Craver, Rick and Mark Del Castillo of the incredible band Del Castillo, Film score expert Carl Thiel, Joe and Angie Flores of the new mega-listening room EGO in the Woodlands Texas plus many more. Once again the Academy out did themselves with the perfect selection of entertainment and specialty buffet offerings. The Four Seasons employees went out of their way to provide top shelf service and the event security team was present but not overly visible. The bottom line is that the evening was comfortable for both members and their guests. A good time was had by all. Click on Sunny Sauceda's informal but informative video below to learn more. - John in Houston PR LLC






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0083640 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043728351593018 secs