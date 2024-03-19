Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance Announce Live EP 'Trashed At The Vat' Out April 26, 2024



Riley Bourne - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What do you do when your local dive bar gets a grant and has money to burn? If you're Alberta, Canada punks TRASHED AMBULANCE, you make a "live" album! It's a strange feeling to play songs with the only audience being the a/v employees but Trashed Ambulance did it anyways. 7 pre-recorded songs with one bonus track makes up 'Trashed… At The Vat!'Pre-save the single ''56 (live)' here (Out March 20): https://bfan.link/56-liveOrder digital and cassette here: https://thousandislandsrecords.com/product-category/trashed-ambulance/Tracklist:1 - Ambulance (live)2 - The Very Best (live)3 - 56 (live)4 - Doofus (live)5 - On The Mend (live)6 - Tyrants (live)7 - Bottleneck (live)8 - Kentwood (featuring Amanda Sousa)Formed in 2014, Trashed Ambulance has survived a plethora of member changes, hangovers, and COVID cancellations to continue forging ahead as a reputable option in the Central Alberta punk scene. With a handful of EPs, LPs, CDs, and cassettes already under their belt, the boys hit Echo Base Studio in Calgary to work with Casey Lewis (Belvedere) for their latest album, Future Considerations, which was released on Thousand Islands Records in 2022.To date, the band has shared the stage with such punk juggernauts as Face to Face, Belvedere, Voodoo Glowskulls, The Real McKenzies, Good Riddance, Ignite, Brutal Youth, The Murderburgers, and Ten. Foot Pole and have even made an appearance at Pouzza Fest - Montreal's annual premiere punk fest. Watch out for this trio as they continue to conquer the world throughout 2024.Trashed Ambulance:Josh Hauta - Guitar & VocalsJason Ezeard - Bass & VocalsRiley Bourne - Drums & Vocals



