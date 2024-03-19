Raye & Charli XCX Join The Line-Up For Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024





www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RAYE, Charli XCX, Aitch, Rag'n'Bone Man and a host of famous faces join the already star-studded line-up for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024, performing on Saturday 25 May. Record-breaking BRIT winner, RAYE, will headline the Main Stage with Charli XCX headlining the New Music Stage.The station's biggest event of the year, taking place in Luton from Friday 24 May - Sunday 26 May, brings together the biggest international and UK artists for a weekend of show-stopping performances across radio, TV, online and social with over 100,000 music fans expected to be in attendance.The line-up for Saturday 25 May (in alphabetical order): Radio 1 Main Stage:AitchGriffJoel CorryMabelRag'n'Bone ManRAYE Radio 1 New Music Stage:Alfie TemplemanCaity BaserCat BurnsCharli XCXDylanThe Last Dinner PartyShygirlTemsThe full line-up for the other stages can be found on the Radio 1 Big Weekend website.Tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend go on sale at 5pm Thursday 21 March and will cost £29.50 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket).Greg James says: "It's set to be one of our very best Big Weekends ever. The line-up is a celebration of some of the biggest artists we've supported for years alongside the most exciting new ones on the planet. It's my favourite line-up for years!"I can't wait to see 100,000 people turn up to Stockwood Park to experience the full Radio 1 circus - hosted by your favourite clowns (The DJs)."As with previous Big Weekends, tickets will be geographically weighted with an element of preference given to local residents: 40 percent of tickets will be reserved for those living in Luton; 30 percent of tickets will be reserved for those living in the surrounding areas; whilst the remaining 30 percent of tickets will be available for the rest of the UK. The booking process will be handled by Ticketmaster - the only official ticketing agent for Radio 1's Big Weekend. Radio 1's Big Weekend kicks off the UK's festival season by bringing some of the biggest UK and international artists to cities that may not otherwise host such a large scale event, shining a light on the local area and providing a major boost to the local economy. There is always a huge demand for tickets, with the festival selling out within minutes every year. This year, the BBC is working closely with Luton Council to ensure that Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all those attending the festival.BBC Radio 1 will broadcast live from the festival site across the weekend, with performances and tracks available live and on demand across Radio 1's iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds.Tune into Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James at 7.30am tomorrow (Wednesday 20 March) to find out which huge acts will be joining the bill and performing on Sunday 26 May at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024.The line-up for Friday 24 May (in alphabetical order): Radio 1 Main Stage:Becky HillChase & StatusElla HendersonRudimental Radio 1 New Music Stage:DimensionDiploEric Prydz Hannah Laing Kenya Grace Sonny FoderaWith more big names to be announced in the coming weeks.www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend



