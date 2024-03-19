Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 19/03/2024

Raye & Charli XCX Join The Line-Up For Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
215 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
295 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
216 entries in 9 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
280 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
296 entries in 20 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
394 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
274 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
462 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
596 entries in 28 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
291 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
433 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
276 entries in 17 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
558 entries in 20 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
613 entries in 23 charts
Raye & Charli XCX Join The Line-Up For Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RAYE, Charli XCX, Aitch, Rag'n'Bone Man and a host of famous faces join the already star-studded line-up for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024, performing on Saturday 25 May. Record-breaking BRIT winner, RAYE, will headline the Main Stage with Charli XCX headlining the New Music Stage.

The station's biggest event of the year, taking place in Luton from Friday 24 May - Sunday 26 May, brings together the biggest international and UK artists for a weekend of show-stopping performances across radio, TV, online and social with over 100,000 music fans expected to be in attendance.

The line-up for Saturday 25 May (in alphabetical order):
Radio 1 Main Stage:
Aitch
Griff
Joel Corry
Mabel
Rag'n'Bone Man
RAYE

Radio 1 New Music Stage:
Alfie Templeman
Caity Baser
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dylan
The Last Dinner Party
Shygirl
Tems
The full line-up for the other stages can be found on the Radio 1 Big Weekend website.
Tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend go on sale at 5pm Thursday 21 March and will cost £29.50 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket).

Greg James says: "It's set to be one of our very best Big Weekends ever. The line-up is a celebration of some of the biggest artists we've supported for years alongside the most exciting new ones on the planet. It's my favourite line-up for years!
"I can't wait to see 100,000 people turn up to Stockwood Park to experience the full Radio 1 circus - hosted by your favourite clowns (The DJs)."

As with previous Big Weekends, tickets will be geographically weighted with an element of preference given to local residents: 40 percent of tickets will be reserved for those living in Luton; 30 percent of tickets will be reserved for those living in the surrounding areas; whilst the remaining 30 percent of tickets will be available for the rest of the UK. The booking process will be handled by Ticketmaster - the only official ticketing agent for Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Radio 1's Big Weekend kicks off the UK's festival season by bringing some of the biggest UK and international artists to cities that may not otherwise host such a large scale event, shining a light on the local area and providing a major boost to the local economy. There is always a huge demand for tickets, with the festival selling out within minutes every year. This year, the BBC is working closely with Luton Council to ensure that Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all those attending the festival.

BBC Radio 1 will broadcast live from the festival site across the weekend, with performances and tracks available live and on demand across Radio 1's iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds.

Tune into Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James at 7.30am tomorrow (Wednesday 20 March) to find out which huge acts will be joining the bill and performing on Sunday 26 May at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024.

The line-up for Friday 24 May (in alphabetical order):

Radio 1 Main Stage:
Becky Hill
Chase & Status
Ella Henderson
Rudimental

Radio 1 New Music Stage:
Dimension
Diplo
Eric Prydz
Hannah Laing
Kenya Grace
Sonny Fodera
With more big names to be announced in the coming weeks.
www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0122249 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00547194480896 secs