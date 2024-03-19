Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 19/03/2024

Barenaked Ladies Bring US Tour To Overture Center This Fall 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary rockers Barenaked Ladies have announced a return to the road, embarking on a US tour this fall. The upcoming BNL tour stretches across 30 shows throughout the States, including Overture Center in Madison on Thursday, Nov. 7. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m..

Over the course of 35 years, the beloved quartet has sold over 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, BNL has hosted a cruise, had their own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor and participated in the first-ever "space-to-earth musical collaboration" with astronaut Chris Hadfield. To date, BNL has amassed eight JUNO Awards, garnered two GRAMMY nominations and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In September of 2023, the band released "In Flight," their 18th studio album.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year.

