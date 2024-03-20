First Round Of Performers Revealed For 2024 "CMT Music Awards" Airing Live, April 7 On CBS





Bailey Zimmerman

The rising country hitmaker will break from his completely sold-out solo touring run to perform on the CMT MUSIC AWARDS stage, treating fans to a first-time performance of current single "Where It Ends." He also looks to take home his first CMT belt buckle for Male Video of the Year.



Jelly Roll

Last year, the multi-genre hitmaker dominated the 2023 show with his first major awards show performance and win, ultimately becoming the night's biggest winning artist with a total of three trophies. He returns LIVE to the CMT stage for another show-stopping performance and as a leading nominee with three nods, including his first chance at taking home the night's biggest award, Video of the Year.



Keith Urban

With nine total career wins, the four-time GRAMMY(R) winner will command the stage for a record 20th performance - the most in CMTMA history! - bringing a high-energy, world premiere performance of "Straight Line," the first single from his upcoming 12th studio album.



Lainey Wilson





Sam Hunt

Returning to the CMT stage between stops of his arena-headlining Outskirts tour, the nine-time CMT nominee and former Breakthrough Video of the Year winner will debut a brand-new song.



Additional performers, presenters and details about the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS will be announced soon.



Previously announced 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS news:



HOST + PERFORMER: Kelsea Ballerini



NOMINATIONS: Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini,



FAN VOTING: General voting is now open at vote.cmt.com through April 1. Voting for the highly coveted Video of the Year, presented by Hilton, remains active into show.



SPONSORS: Official sponsors of the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS include Hilton and Walt Disney World(R).



TICKETS: Available via Ticketmaster and MoodyCenterATX.com.



PRODUCTION CREDITS:



MORE INFO: Visit Paramount Press Express, use hashtag #CMTAward, follow CMT on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and Tik Tok and CBS on Facebook, X and Instagram.

