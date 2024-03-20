Pianist And Media Personality Lara Downes Springs Into Tremendous 2024





Downes was just appointed the inaugural Creative Partner of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, a unique and forward-looking position that spans performance, curation, artistic planning, community engagement, and education activities. She will make her debut with the orchestra as soloist in Florence Price's Piano Concerto during the '24-25 season, and will curate "CURRENT: Routes", a program exploring unexpected musical connections across the Americana landscape.



Downes started 2024 with a bang, releasing Rhapsody In Blue Reimagined, a radical new arrangement of Gershwin's classic that honors its centennial and reflects on a century of transformation and immigration. The recording has earned raves and in-depth coverage from NPR Morning Edition, the Wall Street Journal, Gramophone Magazine, Apple Music, Grammy.com, WQXR, WNYC Soundcheck, WNYC All Of It Your Classical MPR, NY1, Amsterdam News, Downbeat ("This is not your daddy's Rhapsody"), San Francisco Chronicle and SF Classical Voice. Downes' recent essay about Rhapsody in Blue reached over 10,000,000 readers in the February issue of Hemispheres Magazine, the in-flight publication for United Airlines, which has featured Rhapsody in Blue as its theme music since 1980.



*Downes' forthcoming album This Land is a kaleidoscopic reflection on diverse American journeys that includes works by Arturo O'Farrill, Kian Ravaei, Jake Heggie and



*Upcoming performances include two appearances at Disney Hall in Los Angeles. Tonight, March 19, she will perform a selection of Philip Glass' Etudes. She will return April 6 and 7 as soloist with the Los Angeles Master



Downes is the creator and host of Classical Americana, a new nationally syndicated radio program from KUSC/Classical California which explores the defining sound of American classical music and its historical roots. In each episode, Downes takes listeners on a journey down the highways and byways of American music, exploring crossroads where musical traditions merge and transform. She is also a familiar voice on the radio in California as the host of Evening Music on KUSC.



*She is the creator and host of the acclaimed NPR video series Amplify with Lara Downes, featuring uniquely revealing artist-to-artist conversations with trailblazing



Lara Downes is a pianist, personality and advocate who has dedicated her career to uncovering untold stories and championing historically underrepresented composers in a total embrace of American music. She has been called "a musical ray of hope" by NBC News, has performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, has been a New York Times crossword puzzle clue, and has topped the Billboard Classical charts with several of her recent releases. She is a frequent guest on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered and is the Resident Artist for Classical California KDFC and KUSC.



