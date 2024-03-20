Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 20/03/2024

Tyler Hubbard Announces New Publishing Company Haylo Music
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-PLATINUM-selling country music artist Tyler Hubbard announces his new publishing company HAYLO Music.
Named after the initials of Hubbard's family, HAYLO Music will be run by Josh Saxe, formerly of J C Saxe Creative Consulting. A graduate of Belmont University, Saxe began his career as an Associate Director, A&R with Round Hill Music Nashville, later expanding his A&R and catalog development duties as Senior Director. In 2019, Saxe moved to Endurance Music Group to help establish its offices and grow its existing business, as well as manage its songwriting roster including Matt Stell, Paul Sikes, and Seth Alley.

As GM of HAYLO Music, Saxe will work alongside Hubbard to facilitate the daily songwriting strategy of its publishing and creative services roster. Hubbard's previous publishing partner, former GM at Tree Vibez Music and current President of Jonas Group Publishing, Leslie DiPiero, helped facilitate Saxe's hiring process.
"I'm really excited about this new chapter with HAYLO Music," says Hubbard. "It's been an incredible ride working with Leslie [DiPiero], who helped me fall in love with music publishing and the songwriting community, and taught me a ton along the way. Community is super important to me, and I'm excited to work with Josh [Saxe] to build a culture where creatives can thrive. HAYLO is a testament to the passion and drive we bring to the table every day, and I can't wait to show the world what we're about."

"Tyler's independent launch of HAYLO is on point for his trailblazing spirit," adds DiPiero. "Josh Saxe is the perfect fit as publisher and visionary. This pairing is a big win for our creative community."

"I'm thrilled to be part of this new adventure with Tyler," says Saxe. "His clear vision and passion for music publishing are unparalleled. Let's get to work."

Hubbard has written 17 No. 1 singles at country radio between his two solo chart-toppers and cuts for artists including Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, Bebe Rexha and more. His previous publishing endeavor, which began in 2015, has earned 25 No. 1 singles, 90 singles on country radio and 700 total cuts.

This calendar year is shaping-up to be an exciting era of continued growth in Hubbard's career. In addition to HAYLO's launch, the 21-time No. 1 hitmaker will release his sophomore solo album 'Strong' on April 12th via EMI Nashville.






