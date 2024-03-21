Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 21/03/2024

DJ/Producer Lohrasp Kansara Makes Waves With Chart-Topping Hits And Electrifying Performances Worldwide

DJ/Producer Lohrasp Kansara Makes Waves With Chart-Topping Hits And Electrifying Performances Worldwide
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recently collaborating with Cato Anaya on the Latin House track "Carnaval," released under Sony's Orianna label, Lohrasp soared to #3 on the Afro House Beatport charts. His singles "Ndau" and "A Ri Funane" also enjoyed top 10 success in the same year, solidifying his position as a formidable talent in the industry. With support from esteemed DJs like Mestiza, Like Mike & Dmitri Vegas, Black Coffee, R3hab, and Martin Garrix, Lohrasp's singles have garnered widespread acclaim.

While known for his Afro House and Tech House productions, Lohrasp's versatility shines through in his ability to also deliver quality electronic mainstage anthems. His collaboration on "New Day" with Moguai, Nora Van Elken, and vocalist Norman Alexander amassed over 1 million streams in just one month.

Next up, Lohrasp's eagerly awaited single "Mother Soul" is set to release under Insomniac's In/Rotation label on Tuesday March 26th, further establishing him as a rising star in electronic music.

Beyond his chart-topping releases, Lohrasp mesmerizes audiences with his dynamic live performances at venues and festivals worldwide. Notable stops in 2024 included Yona Beach Club, Illuzion Phuket (DJ Mag #13 club in the world), and Lord of the Drinks Nepal (DJ Mag #49 club in the world). Lohrasp shows no signs of slowing down with an upcoming main stage slot at Tierra Groove festival in Mexico City on June 21st, 2024.

During his time in Thailand, Lohrasp filmed a stunning live set from Andamaya Thailand in collaboration with 1001Tracklists.com, showcasing his talent against breathtaking backdrops.
With a growing fan base, Lohrasp Kansara continues to redefine electronic music through his innovation and boundary-pushing creativity.

Lohrasp Kansara is a DJ/Producer based in New York City, renowned for his dynamic live performances worldwide. With diverse musical influences and a passion for creativity, Lohrasp captivates audiences with his unique sound and infectious energy.






