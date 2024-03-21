Country Artist Robert Bacon Soars Up Country Radio Charts With "Out Of The Blue"





The song paints a vivid picture of the poignant moments when people come to realize the value of something they've taken for granted, be it a cherished relationship or an unforeseen opportunity. Robert's music has a unique way of touching his audience with his honest storytelling abilities. To learn more about Robert Bacon visit his website www.robertbacon.com and connect with him on Facebook and Instagram. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country artist Robert Bacon is making waves with his latest single, "Out of the Blue," as it reaches an impressive #68 on the Mediabase Country Chart. The song's continued ascent is a testament to Bacon's talent and the genuine connection he shares with his audience.Bacon's releases have gained nearly 175k streams on Spotify and in addition to the Mediabase chart, "Out of the Blue" recently broke the Top 100 on the Music Row chart."I'm incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response to 'Out of the Blue.' Seeing the song climb the music charts is a testament to the connection it's making with listeners. It's a humbling experience, and I'm honored by the support and enthusiasm from country music fans and radio alike." said Robert.The song paints a vivid picture of the poignant moments when people come to realize the value of something they've taken for granted, be it a cherished relationship or an unforeseen opportunity. Robert's music has a unique way of touching his audience with his honest storytelling abilities. To learn more about Robert Bacon visit his website www.robertbacon.com and connect with him on Facebook and Instagram.



