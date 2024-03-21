Alice Randall And Oh Boy Records Share Double Track Release Ahead Of Album Drop





Alice Randall, a distinguished professor, songwriter, and author with a "lively, engaging, and often wise" (The New York Times Book Review) voice, stands as a trailblazer in Nashville, making her mark as one of the few New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oh Boy Records shares a double track release from forthcoming album My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall, out April 12 on the John Prine-founded label. The two new tracks released today include a spoken-word rendition of "XXX's & OOO's," the first #1 country hit written by a Black woman when it was recorded by Trisha Yearwood in 1994, newly interpreted by Alice's daughter Caroline Randall Williams; and Valerie June's interpretation of "Big Dream," originally recorded by Samantha Mathis."The original XXX's and OOO's came out when I was six years old," Caroline recalls. "To me, at the time, my mom and her dear friend Matraca had written the story of our lives: the single mom, the ups and downs of the world she was raising me to navigate, and somehow everyone knew our song, and loved it." She continues, "What I mean to say is that for me, country music has always been a music for and from and of Black women. It's a beautiful thing, some thirty years later, to watch the world catch up to that truth, and It's the biggest gift that I got to add a layer to the story the song tells. It's an homage, a celebration, a prayer, and a certainty."In addition to her contribution as a performer, Caroline played a pivotal A&R role in the album's creation, curating a diverse lineup of artists and songs for the project, ensuring a cohesive and impactful experience from start to finish. Valerie June's rendition of "Big Dream" showcases the renowned singer-songwriters distinctive blend of folk, blues, and soul, resulting in a mesmerizing performance that honors the essence of the original, while adding her own signature flair. June's playfully-dreamy vocals and evocative delivery make for an unforgettable listening experience. "Growing up, we all have dreams and wishes," says June. "Alice Randall's lyrics capture the magic of our personal dreams. In the simplest way, she invites listeners to remember the power of collective dreaming. If God can be a woman in a patriarchal society, then there are no limits to what can be achieved." She concludes, "Balance is restored through the sacred art of dreaming, and each dream big or small helps to shape our world. I am a dreamer. Everyone on this record is a dreamer. Together we are breaking boundaries just as so many who've come before have done for us."The album release will coincide with Alice's book, also titled My Black Country, scheduled to hit the shelves April 9 via Simon and Schuster. In 2020, Alice decided to start writing the book to honor the pioneering figures of Black Country and to chronicle her four-decade journey on Music Row with the intention to pay homage to the genre's overlooked history. After discussions with Rhiannon Giddens and Allison Russell, the project evolved into a collaborative effort with a group of Black female artists re-recording Randall's impactful songs, and releasing an LP to accompany the book. Led by producer Ebonie Smith whose credits include Hamilton, Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer, Sturgill Simpson's A Sailor's Guide to Earth and more, the album boasts a stellar lineup of featured artists: Rhiannon Giddens, Adia Victoria, Allison Russel, Valerie June, Leyla McCalla, Caroline Randall Williams (Alice's daughter), SistaStrings, MikoMarks, Sunny War, Saaneah, and Rissi Palmer. My Black Country is more than an album; it's a celebration of overlooked history and a tribute to the essence of Country—a unique blend of Celtic, African influences, and evangelical Christianity.Alice was adamant about partnering with a label that aligned with their vision—enter Oh Boy Records. Founded by John Prine, whose music sustained Alice in her darkest hours, Oh Boy represented more than recognition. Fiona Prine, a powerful ally, understood the importance of reclaiming Alice's envisioned Black narratives.Starting next month, Alice will embark on a book tour in support of the project, stopping in New York, D.C., Nashville and more. Some stops include conversations with special guests like Charlamagne Tha God, Rosanne Cash, and more. For more details, please visit https://www.alicerandall.com/tour.My Black Country Tracklist:Small Towns - Leyla McCallaGirls Ride Horses Too - SistastringsWent for a Ride - Adia VictoriaThe Ballad of Sally Anne - Rhiannon GiddensSolitary Hero - Sunny WarI'll Cry for Yours - Miko MarksMany Mansions - Allison RussellGet the Hell Outta Dodge - SaaneahWho's Minding the Garden - Rissi PalmerBig Dream Valerie JuneXXX's And OOO's (An American Girl) - Caroline Randall WilliamsAlice Randall, a distinguished professor, songwriter, and author with a "lively, engaging, and often wise" (The New York Times Book Review) voice, stands as a trailblazer in Nashville, making her mark as one of the few Black Country songwriters in the city. Her notable contributions extend to legendary artists like Trisha Yearwood and Johnny Cash. Drawing inspiration from the first family of Black country music, including DeFord Bailey, Lil Hardin, Ray Charles, Charley Pride, and Herb Jeffries, Randall finds solace in their history. My Black Country emerges as a celebration of the quintessentially American music genre, highlighting the profound influence of Black culture on the country.



