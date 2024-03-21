Quarters Of Change Unveil Music Video For 'Turn It Away'



# Supporting Two Door Cinema Club. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising New York City rock band Quarters of Change have surprised fans with an official music video for "Turn It Away".Directed by guitarist Jasper Harris, the video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop earlier today."Turn It Away" appears on Quarters of Change's brand new sophomore album Portraits, which is available now via 300 Entertainment.Next month, Quarters of Change will embark on a North American headline tour in support of the album. The Portraits Tour (Part One) will kick off on April 7 in Boston, MA, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on April 29 in Phoenix, AZ. Notably, this tour will be the band's first time performing outside the US, with scheduled shows in Montreal and Toronto.Additionally, Quarters of Change are scheduled to appear at major US festivals including Shaky Knees, Governors Ball, and more. In the fall, the band will join select dates of Two Door Cinema Club's North American Tour.Portraits was released in January and arrived to widespread critical acclaim, with UPROXX declaring, "With electrifying chords and resounding guitars, Quarters Of Change is bringing rock music to a whole new generation." Local Wolves dubbed it "their best work to date, leading New York's alt-rock resurgence" and Silent Radio commended the band's "aggressively vulnerable storytelling."After decamping to Woodstock, NY, for two weeks, the band left with their most collaborative, exposed-nerve writing to date; something with a piece of each of them etched into it. Where their last album Into The Rift was staring into the dark tunnel ahead, Portraits is close to the other side, with the band surfacing for some light.The band continued to put themselves to the test by self-producing this body of work back in NYC, joined by a handful of collaborators including GRAMMY Award winning producers Mikey Freedom Hart (Jon Batiste, Taylor Swift, Bleachers, Lana Del Rey) and Dave Tozer (John Legend, JAY-Z), in addition to fellow artist Charlie Burg and producer Brandon Shoop."The album is made up of individualized fragments that provide different perspectives and create their own little vignettes," shares frontman Ben Roter. "I think of each fragment as a portrait, reflecting a separate emotion or moment. Overall, it dives into themes of addiction, isolation and exploration."In the tailend of last year, Quarters of Change sold out their headline tour while releasing singles from the album. In December, the band played to a sold out NYC crowd at their Webster Hall homecoming show. Live performance videos can be watched here of "Heaven Bound" and "What I Wanted."At their Albany arena show, the Jonas Brothers brought Quarters of Change out to perform "T Love," introducing the band to a whole new, ravenous fanbase. The band also recently unveiled their album documentary, Portraits of a New York City Rock Band. Directed by longtime creative collaborator Amyas Ryan, the documentary shows the behind the scenes of the 14 days in the woods writing, 47 shows, 26 states, 3 festivals, and 10,000 miles that led to this album.Quarters of Change Tour Dates:April 07, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock ClubApril 12, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Velvet UndergroundApril 13, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Le MinistèreApril 20, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - FoundryApril 21, 2024 - Washington, DC - AtlantisApril 25, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - El ReyApril 26, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - IndependentApril 28, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Soma SidestageApril 29, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter StudiosMay 03, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Center StageMay 04, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *June 08, 2024 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival*October 02, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park #October 03, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works #* Festival appearance# Supporting Two Door Cinema Club.



