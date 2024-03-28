Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 28/03/2024

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore Expand Their "Freewheeling, Joyous" (Rolling Stone) Musical Partnership On New Album 'Texicali' Out June 21, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning artist Dave Alvin and Grammy nominee Jimmie Dale Gilmore have been called an "unexpected example of twin brothers from another mother" (LA Times). Alvin, a Los Angeles punk-roots pioneer in The Blasters, and Gilmore, a founding member of West Texas' groundbreaking cosmic country trio The Flatlanders joined together in 2017 for what they thought was a one-off tour, that instead turned into the chart-topping collaborative debut album Downey To Lubbock. These folk heroes have now evolved their unbreakable bond into a fully-fledged musical and songwriting partnership. Today they celebrate the announcement of TexiCali, a brand new studio album out June 21 via Yep Roc Records, with the aptly-titled first single "We're Still Here." Behind blistering blues licks, Alvin and Gilmore recount the road that's brought them to TexiCali - from wild nights at Houston's dearly-departed Allen Park Inn, to fateful run-ins with clueless record company men and harrowing drives down one way streets.
Pre-Order TexiCali: https://ffm.to/texicali

The eleven tracks on TexiCali double as a roadtrip across Alvin and Gilmore's beloved home states and the memories within, honoring shared musical influences, friends gone too soon and all they've endured along the way. Two of Americana's most celebrated storytellers, the pair now elevate their partnership from touring to recording to songwriting, with TexiCali incorporating more original work and collaborations than ever before. Together they reflect on experiences like touring the country via train with Roots On The Rails, working with contemporaries like Terry Allen and Butch Hancock, and formative shows from blues legends like Brownie McGhee at Los Angeles' Ash Grove (frequented by both Dave and Jimmie, unbeknownst to them at the time).

Forging a remarkable new chapter in "poetic geographical autobiography" (Austin American Statesman), Alvin and Gilmore build on a close-knit partnership that's already brought them a Billboard #1 blues album, a spotlight on CNN and the friendship of a lifetime. They'll bring TexiCali on the road beginning this July for the "We're Still Here Tour" with Alvin's longtime band The Guilty Ones, kicking off with nine shows across California. A full list of dates is below with many more to be added soon.

TexiCali Tracklist:
1. Borderland
2. Southwest Chief
3. Broke Down Engine
4. Trying To Be Free
5. Blind Owl
6. Death Of The Last Stripper
7. Roll Around
8. Betty And Dupree
9. That's Why I'm Walking
10. Down The 285
11. We're Still Here

"We're Still Here" Tour Dates:
July 6 - Nicasio, CA - Rancho Nicasio
July 7 - Nicasio, CA - Rancho Nicasio
July 11 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
July 12 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
July 13 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
July 17 - Chico, CA - Chico Women's Club
July 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
July 19 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's
July 20 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley
July 21 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren
July 23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
July 24 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
August 21 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse
August 22 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center
August 23 - Boston, MA - City Winery
August 24 - Fall River, MA - Take Me to the River
August 25 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
August 27 - New York, NY - City Winery
August 28 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
August 29 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
August 30 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan
August 31 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle






