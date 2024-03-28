Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore Expand Their "Freewheeling, Joyous" (Rolling Stone) Musical Partnership On New Album 'Texicali' Out June 21, 2024



Pre-Order TexiCali: https://ffm.to/texicali



The eleven tracks on TexiCali double as a roadtrip across Alvin and Gilmore's beloved home states and the memories within, honoring shared musical influences, friends gone too soon and all they've endured along the way. Two of Americana's most celebrated storytellers, the pair now elevate their partnership from touring to recording to songwriting, with TexiCali incorporating more original work and collaborations than ever before. Together they reflect on experiences like touring the country via train with Roots On The Rails, working with contemporaries like Terry Allen and Butch Hancock, and formative shows from blues legends like Brownie McGhee at Los Angeles' Ash Grove (frequented by both Dave and Jimmie, unbeknownst to them at the time).



Forging a remarkable new chapter in "poetic geographical autobiography" (Austin American Statesman), Alvin and Gilmore build on a close-knit partnership that's already brought them a Billboard #1 blues album, a spotlight on CNN and the friendship of a lifetime. They'll bring TexiCali on the road beginning this July for the "We're Still Here Tour" with Alvin's longtime band The Guilty Ones, kicking off with nine shows across California. A full list of dates is below with many more to be added soon.



TexiCali Tracklist:

1. Borderland

2. Southwest Chief

3. Broke Down Engine

4. Trying To Be Free

5.

6. Death Of The Last Stripper

7. Roll Around

8. Betty And Dupree

9. That's Why I'm Walking

10. Down The 285

11. We're Still Here



"We're Still Here" Tour Dates:

July 6 - Nicasio, CA - Rancho Nicasio

July 7 - Nicasio, CA - Rancho Nicasio

July 11 - Portland, OR -

July 12 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

July 13 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

July 17 - Chico, CA -

July 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

July 19 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

July 20 -

July 21 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

July 23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

July 24 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

August 21 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse

August 22 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center

August 23 - Boston, MA - City Winery

August 24 - Fall River, MA - Take Me to the River

August 25 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

August 27 - New York, NY - City Winery

August 28 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

August 29 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

August 30 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan

