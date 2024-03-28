Nuremberg Germany's Melonball Release New Single "Rage (Acoustic)"



Pre-order: https://bfan.link/rage-acoustic



"Rage" breaks the silence surrounding mental health and also the acoustic version strips down to its emotional core. This rendition emphasizes the universal journey of embracing life's diverse emotions. Encouraging openness about mental health, where vulnerability is our strength, and the healing power is to talk and to listen."



With the release of the eup•nea EP, Melonball invites listeners into an intimate exploration of their traditionally speedy and punchy punk rock sound. This release unveils a thoughtful twist with insightful acoustic versions of five tracks sourced from their debut album, Breathe. In this acoustic journey, Melonball presents a fresh perspective that navigates the delicate balance between mellowness and the spirited energy inherent in their punk roots. What sets this EP apart is its ability to deliver a more nuanced and introspective view without diluting the potency of the band's poignant political messages and social criticism. This EP shows Melonball's artistic skill and proves that even in the unplugged realm, the passion of their rebellious spirit remains undiminished.



Oli (lead vox)

Basti (guitar + backing vox)

Mally (guitar + backing vox)

Jens (bass)

Jonny (drums)



Instagram: www.instagram.com/melonball.punkrock

Facebook: www.facebook.com/melonball.punkrock

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@melonball.punkrock

Bandcamp: https://melonball.bandcamp.com

