Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 28/03/2024

Nuremberg Germany's Melonball Release New Single "Rage (Acoustic)"

Hot Songs Around The World

Strangers
Kenya Grace
442 entries in 24 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
293 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
266 entries in 18 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
316 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
159 entries in 24 charts
Water
Tyla
306 entries in 20 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
313 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
285 entries in 26 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
291 entries in 22 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
283 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
621 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
572 entries in 20 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
615 entries in 23 charts
Snooze
SZA
223 entries in 13 charts
Nuremberg Germany's Melonball Release New Single "Rage (Acoustic)"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nuremberg Germany's Melonball will release an acoustic EP titled eup•nea on April 12. The second single "Rage" (Acoustic) is now available to STREAM here https://bfan.link/rage-acoustic.
Pre-order: https://bfan.link/rage-acoustic

"Rage" breaks the silence surrounding mental health and also the acoustic version strips down to its emotional core. This rendition emphasizes the universal journey of embracing life's diverse emotions. Encouraging openness about mental health, where vulnerability is our strength, and the healing power is to talk and to listen."

With the release of the eup•nea EP, Melonball invites listeners into an intimate exploration of their traditionally speedy and punchy punk rock sound. This release unveils a thoughtful twist with insightful acoustic versions of five tracks sourced from their debut album, Breathe. In this acoustic journey, Melonball presents a fresh perspective that navigates the delicate balance between mellowness and the spirited energy inherent in their punk roots. What sets this EP apart is its ability to deliver a more nuanced and introspective view without diluting the potency of the band's poignant political messages and social criticism. This EP shows Melonball's artistic skill and proves that even in the unplugged realm, the passion of their rebellious spirit remains undiminished.

Oli (lead vox)
Basti (guitar + backing vox)
Mally (guitar + backing vox)
Jens (bass)
Jonny (drums)

Instagram: www.instagram.com/melonball.punkrock
Facebook: www.facebook.com/melonball.punkrock
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@melonball.punkrock
Bandcamp: https://melonball.bandcamp.com
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/melonball






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0107310 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0061421394348145 secs