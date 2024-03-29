Adam Wainwright Reveals Debut Album 'Hey Y'all' Out April 5, 2024





Growing up listening to Country music greats including Alan Jackson,

"I'm so excited to share my debut album with the world," says Adam Wainwright. "The process of making this record with award-winning musicians like Gary Baker and Greg Barnhill has been beyond my wildest dreams, and I'm so proud of what we've created together. This album is a tribute to my family and friends, my faith and my Georgia upbringing, and I hope it brings listeners a bit of Southern hospitality wherever they are."



Two singles from the album are available now. The album's title track is streaming now. Plus, Wainwright released the live video of the title track, performed at Full Sail University. More recently, on Friday (3.22), Wainwright shared the final tease of the album, "A Song Will Bring You Back." Shouting out hits like "Dixieland Delight," "Neon Moon" and "Check Yes Or No," Wainwright tips his hat to the anthems and hits of his youth. Regardless of how long it's been, a good hook and a chorus have the ability to transport you right back to the moment you first heard it.



A lifelong Opry listener, Wainwright recently fulfilled his dream of performing inside the famed Circle, making his Grand Ole Opry Debut on March 9th. This is one of a selection of performances Wainwright has slated for this year. A complete list available below.



Wainwright - a veteran pitcher and St. Louis Cardinals legend you may know as Waino - retired from baseball in 2023. A three-time All-Star, Wainwright earned a reputation for his clutch performances, particularly in postseason play, where he played a pivotal role in the Cardinal 2006 and 2011 World Series victories. Beyond his on-field success, Wainwright is recognized for his leadership and philanthropy and is signed with FOX Sports and MLB Network as a color commentator for MLB broadcasts.



HEY Y'ALL TRACK LIST:

Hey Y'all

A Song Will Bring You Back

Hero In Your Eyes

One Day They Won't

A Good Story

If You Would've Stayed

If You Knew Georgia

I Like Coming Back

American Hearts

El Camino

I'm Just Reminding Me

Hit The Ground Running

Show 'Em All

All 13 tracks co-written by Adam Wainwright, Gary Baker, and Greg Barhill, with Jeff King as a co-writer on "American Hearts" & Matt Johnson as a co-writer on "Hit The Ground Running."



UPCOMING SHOWS:

April 6 - Chaifetz

April 8 - Rock N' Roll Drive-In - Cape Girardeau, MO

June 2 - Confluence

August 10 - Washington County Town & Country Fair - Washington, MO+

*denotes show with Zac Brown Band

