Pretenders Learning To Crawl - Celebrating The Album's 40th Anniversary

2000 Miles (2018 Remaster) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pretenders' Learning To Crawl will be reissued on crystal clear and standard black vinyl on May 24. Celebrating the album's 40th anniversary, this reissue is true to the original 1984 release, with the artwork and tracklisting remaining the same. This pressing of Learning To Crawl features the 2018 remastered audio by the album's original producer, Chris Thomas, on vinyl for the first time.Learning To Crawl is the Pretenders' third album, released after a band hiatus which saw in this time the sad passing of guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and bassist Pete Farndon before recording started. It sees an assortment of guitar and bass players on the record before Robbie McIntosh and Malcolm Foster joined Chrissie Hynde and Martin Chambers, making the band a four-piece.The 1984 album was certified Gold and Platinum in the UK and US, respectively and reached No.11 on the UK Albums chart and No.5 on Billboard 200, featuring some of their most loved songs, including "2000 Miles," "Back on the Chain Gang" both singles securing spots in the UK Top 20 Singleschart.Tracklisting:Side 1:Middle of the Road (2018 Remaster)Back on the Chain Gang (2018 Remaster)Time the Avenger (2018 Remaster)Watching the Clothes (2018 Remaster)Show Me (2018 Remaster)Side 2:Thumbelina (2018 Remaster)My City Was Gone (2018 Remaster)Thin Line Between Love and Hate (2018 Remaster)I Hurt You (2018 Remaster)2000 Miles (2018 Remaster)



