Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 29/03/2024

Pretenders Learning To Crawl - Celebrating The Album's 40th Anniversary

Hot Songs Around The World

Water
Tyla
306 entries in 20 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
313 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
285 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
442 entries in 24 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
266 entries in 18 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
293 entries in 22 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
316 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
159 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
621 entries in 28 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
291 entries in 22 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
283 entries in 17 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
572 entries in 20 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
615 entries in 23 charts
Snooze
SZA
223 entries in 13 charts
Pretenders Learning To Crawl - Celebrating The Album's 40th Anniversary
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pretenders' Learning To Crawl will be reissued on crystal clear and standard black vinyl on May 24. Celebrating the album's 40th anniversary, this reissue is true to the original 1984 release, with the artwork and tracklisting remaining the same. This pressing of Learning To Crawl features the 2018 remastered audio by the album's original producer, Chris Thomas, on vinyl for the first time.

Learning To Crawl is the Pretenders' third album, released after a band hiatus which saw in this time the sad passing of guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and bassist Pete Farndon before recording started. It sees an assortment of guitar and bass players on the record before Robbie McIntosh and Malcolm Foster joined Chrissie Hynde and Martin Chambers, making the band a four-piece.

The 1984 album was certified Gold and Platinum in the UK and US, respectively and reached No.11 on the UK Albums chart and No.5 on Billboard 200, featuring some of their most loved songs, including "2000 Miles," "Back on the Chain Gang" both singles securing spots in the UK Top 20 Singleschart.

Tracklisting:

Side 1:
Middle of the Road (2018 Remaster)
Back on the Chain Gang (2018 Remaster)
Time the Avenger (2018 Remaster)
Watching the Clothes (2018 Remaster)
Show Me (2018 Remaster)

Side 2:
Thumbelina (2018 Remaster)
My City Was Gone (2018 Remaster)
Thin Line Between Love and Hate (2018 Remaster)
I Hurt You (2018 Remaster)
2000 Miles (2018 Remaster)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0083520 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0042715072631836 secs