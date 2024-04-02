Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 02/04/2024

"Just Like You" Released By 'Too Fast' At No 7 On Indie Chart And No 73 On Top 200 Global Music Chart

Hot Songs Around The World

Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
327 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
304 entries in 22 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
295 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
448 entries in 24 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
184 entries in 24 charts
Water
Tyla
314 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
340 entries in 25 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
267 entries in 18 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
642 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
227 entries in 13 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
582 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
218 entries in 16 charts
"Just Like You" Released By 'Too Fast' At No 7 On Indie Chart And No 73 On Top 200 Global Music Chart
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Too Fast Music's first self-titled EP "Too Fast" has struck a chord with both EDM and Hip-Hop fans around the world. The trio's new release "Just Like You" is racing up the music charts at lightning speed, hitting at #7 on the Indie Charts and #73 on the Top 200 Global Music Chart.

The official music video for "Just Like You" is available for viewing on The Music Network - Music Network TV - ROKU, Apple TV, Top40-Charts and Amazon fire, the ROCK TV Channels - ROCK TV MIX - Roku, My Music Video Channel - Saorsa TV Network -Roku and Amazon Fire, Otel Music Videos - Roku, OKTV - Germany, The Chubb Show - Roku TV, Amazon fire TV, The Chubb Show APP, nonoki - now available worldwide online and the nonoki App, and on both US Peer Tracks and the European WEMIX - Music Video Pools.

Too Fast is the breakthrough collaboration of three seasoned artists- electronic music producer and social media influencer Cyran, singers K-lien, and Dave L - introducing a tantalizing new sound to the music world. At its core a bracing blend of EDM and Hip-Hop, their music is infused with bold topical themes to move even the most jaded, weaving a powerful spell that touches the heart and head. As Too Fast and their music accelerates to new speeds, they were recently signed to record label Lockout Music www.lockoutmusic.com.
"Too Fast offers a fresh, hot-off-the-presses musical take that will stand out in the crowded scene, resonating across genres and generations." - Exposed Vocals.

The group's name is a reflection on all things that go "too fast"- from life itself to the frenetic pace of change in the world / technology- and the challenge of dealing with it all. This theme is at its most poignant in their first official music video, "Just Like You," based on Cyran's earlier EDM dance hit and now transformed into a heart-wrenching mesmerizing tale of love lost in a flash, filmed by producer and MTV/VMA 2015 winner Satien Mehta.
Follow and subscribe to keep up with Too Fast Music at: https://www.toofastmusic.com, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/toofastofficial, Facebook/ Meta: https://www.facebook.com/Toofastmusic/, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toofastmusic/, and on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@toofast272.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1609020 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043458938598633 secs