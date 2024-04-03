Barilla And Three-Time Emmy Award Winning Composer Cristobal Tapia De Veer Team Up To Create The Al Bronzo Soundtrack





The compilation of six tracks is available at AlBronzoSoundtrack.com and on Spotify and builds on the brand's viral 2021 Barilla Playlist Timer. To celebrate, Barilla is also giving a lucky group of fans the chance to win a limited-edition vinyl record version of the Al Bronzo Soundtrack.



Barilla Al Bronzo pasta has the power to ignite emotion and deliver a transcendent meal, even when you're making a simple but elevated dinner at home, because it delivers extraordinary sauce grip for more flavor in every bite. Inspired by this enhanced flavor experience, Barilla partnered with The White Lotus composer and three-time Emmy Award winner Cristobal Tapia de Veer and University of Oxford Experimental Psychologist Charles Spence, M.A., Ph.D., to create audio tracks tailored to each Al Bronzo pasta cut - Bucatini, Mezzi Rigatoni, Spaghetti, Penne Rigate, Fusilli and Linguine.



First, Spence assessed each Al Bronzo shape through the lens of "sonic seasoning," which is the scientific pairing of sound with specific flavors and textures to enhance the way people experience food - a concept he helped study and pioneer - and details his findings in his latest research paper.



"The texture and sauce grip of Barilla Al Bronzo produces some of the most unique sonic seasoning attributes we've ever discovered," Spence said. "It deserves a musical mastermind capable of a wide range of auditory composition to achieve the full potential of this incredible sensory pairing."



Barilla then commissioned de Veer to translate Spence's science into music. De Veer captivated audiences with "Aloha," his mesmerizing title track for the first season of HBO's hit series The White Lotus, and delivered an equally compelling follow-up for season two - which was set in Sicily and ignited a viral infatuation with Italian culture. Barilla knows de Veer has the artistry and musical ingenuity to bring Spence's Al Bronzo sonic seasoning to life and further enhance the experience of eating the finest quality pasta.



De Veer uses Spence's scientific insights to curate the Al Bronzo Soundtrack, enabling him to develop the perfect symphony of tones, tempos, pitches and harmonics for the individual cuts. Each tailor-made track has been crafted to elicit a distinct visceral reaction with every Al Bronzo bite.

"With the Al Bronzo Soundtrack, you have the opportunity to experience pasta with all of your senses," said Jennifer Ping, Vice President of Marketing at Barilla US, "Our Al Bronzo pasta delivers extraordinary sauce grip for maximum flavor in every bite. When you pair Al Bronzo pasta with the ultimate culinary soundtrack, you get an unforgettable multisensory experience that elevates dining to new heights.



