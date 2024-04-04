Jobi Riccio To Return To Newport Folk Festival 2024





Last week marked the 40th consecutive week Whiplash has been on the AMA / CDX Top 50 Album Chart. The album - written over the course of several formative and tumultuous years in Riccio's late teens and early twenties - effortlessly melds classic folk and country sounds with indie and atmospheric production. From the bittersweet album opener "



Riccio was one of the "biggest breakouts" (The Austin Chronicle) at SXSW last month, making her debut performance at Luck Reunion, where she was a finalist for the 2024 Artist On The Rise competition. She will tour across the US throughout 2024, including a stop at Outeroo, with several festival slots TBA. Riccio is kicking off a string of shows with The Wood Brothers tonight in Columbus before stops in Nashville (Riccio's debut performance on the Ryman stage is tomorrow night, April 4),

Please find all announced tour dates below, with additional dates TBA. For more information, please visit https://www.jobiriccio.com/.



Jobi Riccio 2024 Tour Dates:

Wed, April 3 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre *

Thu, April 4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

Fri, April 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old

Sat, April 6 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre *

Sun, April 7 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater *

Wed, April 10 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre *

Thu, April 11 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre *

Fri, April 12 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *

Sat, April 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

Wed, May 1 - La Vista, NE - The Astro supporting Jason Isbell

Fri, May 3 - Hartford, CT -

Sat, May 4 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre #

Sun, May 5 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios #

Tues - May 7 - Norfolk, VA - Perry Pavillion Series #

Wed, May 8 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan #

Sun, June 16 - Manchester, TN - Outeroo

Sun, July 21 - Redmond, OR - FairWell Festival

Sun, July 28 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

* with The Wood Brothers

# with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jobi Riccio is returning to The Fort. The Colorado-bred, Tennessee-based songwriter, whose acclaimed debut album Whiplash is out now on Yep Roc, will play the Newport Folk Festival for the second consecutive year this July, it was announced today. Riccio was honored with the John Prine Songwriters Fellowship Award at last year's festival, where she made multiple appearances and collaborated with a host of other artists, and has since made her national TV debut on CBS Saturday's Saturday Sessions, earned invitations to tour with Jason Isbell, Brandy Clark, The Wood Brothers, Willi Carlile, and Molly Tuttle, and garnered rave reviews from The New York Times, NPR Music, Stereogum, Billboard, The Tennessean, MOJO and more. She plays Sunday, July 28 this year.Last week marked the 40th consecutive week Whiplash has been on the AMA / CDX Top 50 Album Chart. The album - written over the course of several formative and tumultuous years in Riccio's late teens and early twenties - effortlessly melds classic folk and country sounds with indie and atmospheric production. From the bittersweet album opener " Summer " to the jazz-infused album closer "One Last Time," each song is a revelatory, coming-of-age story about change, healing, growth, and self-love.Riccio was one of the "biggest breakouts" (The Austin Chronicle) at SXSW last month, making her debut performance at Luck Reunion, where she was a finalist for the 2024 Artist On The Rise competition. She will tour across the US throughout 2024, including a stop at Outeroo, with several festival slots TBA. Riccio is kicking off a string of shows with The Wood Brothers tonight in Columbus before stops in Nashville (Riccio's debut performance on the Ryman stage is tomorrow night, April 4), Memphis (April 12), St Louis (April 13) and more. Next month (May 1), she'll join 4x Grammy winner Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit for a support slot in La Vista, NE. Also next month, Riccio will join Brandy Clark for dates in New York City (May 4), Woodstock (May 5), Richmond, VA (May 8) and more.Please find all announced tour dates below, with additional dates TBA. For more information, please visit https://www.jobiriccio.com/.Jobi Riccio 2024 Tour Dates:Wed, April 3 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre *Thu, April 4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *Fri, April 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *Sat, April 6 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre *Sun, April 7 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater *Wed, April 10 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre *Thu, April 11 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre *Fri, April 12 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *Sat, April 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *Wed, May 1 - La Vista, NE - The Astro supporting Jason IsbellFri, May 3 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall Hartford #Sat, May 4 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre #Sun, May 5 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios #Tues - May 7 - Norfolk, VA - Perry Pavillion Series #Wed, May 8 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan #Sun, June 16 - Manchester, TN - OuterooSun, July 21 - Redmond, OR - FairWell FestivalSun, July 28 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival* with The Wood Brothers# with Brandy Clark.



