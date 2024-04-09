NME Announces Special Print Edition To Mark The Release Of New Film Back To Black And Celebrate The Music, Life, And Legacy Of Amy Winehouse





The NME Screens BACK TO BLACK screening event will take place today (Tuesday, April 9) at Everyman, King's Cross, London.

The 36-page magazine is an in-depth exploration into the life and career of the timeless icon and will showcase never-seen-before photos of Amy, captured by legendary photographer Tom Oxley. The magazine will include a guide to Amy's Camden - led by The Priscillas' frontwoman Jennifer Brown and a deep dive into the film's score composed by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. In addition to this, 'Why Amy Still Matters' - a discussion featuring emerging artists Felixthe1st, Gretchin, Kwaku Asante, and more will further delve into Amy's legacy and continued impact on music.



The free magazine will be distributed across the UK on 11 April, including hand-to-hand distribution throughout London. For more information about the special print edition, head to: https://www.nme.com/news/film/amy-winehouse-special-print-issue-where-to-pick-up-3613936



Holly Bishop, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer at NME Networks says: "We're thrilled to partner with STUDIOCANAL to celebrate the release of BACK TO BLACK and honour the unique legacy of a British icon. Our special film edition of NME Magazine encapsulates the very essence of Amy Winehouse: from her raucous live shows to the continued impact of her music on today's emerging artists. The magazine serves as a timely reminder of her incomparable talent and the perfect companion piece to the hotly anticipated new film."



Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Marisa Abela, BACK TO BLACK is a celebration of the most iconic and much-missed homegrown star of the 21st century, BACK TO BLACK tells the extraordinary tale of Amy Winehouse. Painting a vivid, vibrant picture of the Camden streets she called home and capturing the struggles of global fame, BACK TO BLACK honours Amy's artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons. An unflinching look at the modern celebrity machine and a powerful tribute to a once-in-a-generation talent.







BACK TO BLACK is in UK and Irish cinemas on April 12. For more information about the film, visit https://www.backtoblackfilm.co.uk



