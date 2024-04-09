The Mysterines Release New Single 'Sink Ya Teeth' From Upcoming Album





Afraid of Tomorrows is the perfect frame for Metcalfe's extraordinary voice. Like no one else on the British rock scene, she can switch suddenly from a lascivious purr to a hair-raising yowl, the love-child of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK alternative rock band The Mysterines have released their propulsive new single "Sink Ya Teeth," the second track to be taken from their highly-anticipated new album Afraid of Tomorrows, due for release on June 7. Underpinned by a heavy bass riff with a steady, danceable drumbeat and topped off with frontwoman Lia Metcalfe's rapturous vocals, "Sink Ya Teeth" shows the band at the height of their powers."'Sink Ya Teeth' is a testament to the brutality of real love. Written during a time where the boundaries of pain and passion were warped amidst the chaos of addiction and desire," said Lia about the song.Formed in Liverpool, The Mysterines - frontwoman Lia Metcalfe, drummer Paul Crilly, bassist George Favager and guitarist Callum Thompson - have undergone a radical transformation over the past few years. Fresh with new purpose and reinvigorated from songwriting sessions while secluded away in the countryside (in between playing to 60,000-strong crowds while on tour with the Arctic Monkeys), the band is now about to release the best music of their career.Recorded and produced by Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) in LA, Afraid of Tomorrows is a deeper and darker foray into The Mysterines' psyche than its predecessor, and reflects the maturity and growth of the band. "'Afraid of Tomorrows' is a mirror where you find you're nothing more than a formless being, one made from celestial constellations — of traumas, of the old and new, mistakes, addiction, fear and happiness, loneliness, but ultimately a desire for life and the fight to keep living. It's a collage of what's been lost and of love unbounded" says Lia.﻿Afraid of Tomorrows Track List:1. The Last Dance2. Stray3. Another Another Another4. Tired Animal5. Jesse You're A Superstar6. Hawkmoon7. Sink Ya Teeth8. Junkyard Angel9. Goodbye Sunshine10. Inside A Matchbox11. So Long12. Afraid of TomorrowsThe Mysterines are set to embark on their biggest headline tour to date this fall. The 16-date run will kick off in Dublin on October 18 and include a stop at London's iconic O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, culminating in Paris on November 8. Multiple dates are already sold out — remaining tickets are available here.The band will play a string of exciting shows this summer, including at Crystal Palace Park as special guests to Bloc Party for their huge 20th anniversary show on July 7, and numerous festivals all over the UK and Europe including Live at Leeds in the Park, 2000 Trees, Truck Festival, Tramlines and Best Kept Secret. In September, the band will make their way to the US for Evolution Festival in St. Louis, MO.The Mysterines 2024 Live Dates:Summer Shows:May 10 - FOCUS Wales 2024, UKMay 11 - Are You Listening? Festival, Reading, UKMay 17 - London Calling, Amsterdam, NetherlandsMay 24 - In It Together Festival, Wales, UKMay 25 - Live at Leeds in the Park, Leeds, UKJune 9 - Best Kept Secret, NetherlandsJune 21 - Southside Festival, GermanyJune 23 - Hurricane Festival, GermanyJuly 7 - Crystal Palace Park, London (supporting Bloc Party)July 11 - 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham, UKJuly 20 - Tsunami Festival, SpainJuly 25 - Truck Festival, Steventon, UKJuly 26 - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, UKAugust 2 - Y Not Festival, UKAugust 3 - Rocken Am Brocken, Germany September 28 - Evolution Festival - St. Louis, MOOctober 5 - Manchester Venue TBAHeadline Tour:October 18 - Whelan's, DublinOctober 19 - Ulster Sports Club, BelfastOctober 20 - Saint Luke's, Glasgow *SOLD OUT*October 22 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham *SOLD OUT*October 23 - Thekla, Bristol *SOLD OUT*October 24 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, LondonOctober 26 - Olympia, LiverpoolOctober 28 - Antwerp, BelgiumOctober 30 - Molotow Skybar, HamburgOctober 31 - Badehaus, BerlinNovember 2 - Niebo, WarshawNovember 3 - Futurum, PragueNovembre 4 - Kranhalle, MunichNovember 6 - Biko, MilanNovember 7 - Exil, ZurichNovember 8 - La Boule Noire, ParisStarting again is never easy. It takes guts, determination and force of will to move out of the shadows of yesterday. But this is precisely what British rock band The Mysterines have done. Their ferocious new album, Afraid of Tomorrows (out on June 7 via Fiction Records), burns the past to the ground and builds something brand new out of the rubble.Formed in Liverpool, The Mysterines - frontwoman Lia Metcalfe, drummer Paul Crilly, bassist George Favager and guitarist Callum Thompson - have undergone a radical transformation over the past few years. Fresh with new purpose and reinvigorated from songwriting sessions while secluded away in the countryside (in between playing to 60,000-strong crowds while on tour with the Arctic Monkeys), the band are now about to release the best music of their career. "We can feel the difference with this album," Metcalfe says. "These songs show how far we've come. We've grown up a lot."It's certainly a far cry from the furious, thrashing energy of their critically acclaimed Top 10 debut, Reeling, which was championed by titles including The Independent, NME, DIY, Spin and The Line of Best Fit. Produced by GRAMMY-winner Catherine Marks (Boygenius, Wolf Alice), the 2022 record thrived on a very literal kind of teenage angst, at the same time drawing on Metcalfe's imagination for its narrative story-telling.The lived experience in Afraid of Tomorrows shines through, in the skill of the band's playing, their confidence, and the wary/weary tone of Metcalfe's delivery. The band spent a month recording the album with John Congleton - the GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, mixer and engineer - at his brand new studio in LA.Afraid of Tomorrows is the perfect frame for Metcalfe's extraordinary voice. Like no one else on the British rock scene, she can switch suddenly from a lascivious purr to a hair-raising yowl, the love-child of Courtney Love and Karen O.Perhaps the most impressive part of the record is how much it demonstrates the band's colossal ambition. "I think it's easy to look back and feel judgemental about your younger self, but we're past that now," Metcalfe says. "We feel like we know who we are as a band." And with an album like this, they're ready to take on the world.



