Soundtrack Your Brand Releases AI Playlist Generator For Business

"Our team's decade of music intelligence, combined with the power of a Large Language Model, unleashes the next generation of music recommendation and curation tools. We're pushing the boundaries of what's possible and are just getting started," said Omar Marzouk, VP New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soundtrack Your Brand, the Stockholm-based global music streaming service for businesses, today announced the launch of the artificial intelligence music playlist generator (AI Playlist Generator). Soundtrack's AI Playlist Generator technology uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to instantly generate bespoke music playlists from the company's catalog of more than 100 million commercially licensed songs tailored to meet a brand's needs. This new feature comes at a time when consumers seek elevated experiences from businesses and customer loyalty demands attention to all aspects of a brand."Soundtrack's AI Playlist Generator is revolutionizing the music streaming space and is specifically designed for businesses," said Ola Sars, co-founder and CEO of Soundtrack Your Brand. "Our AI Playlist Generator is the perfect music curation assistant for businesses of all sizes. It empowers brands to craft the perfect playlist based on a brief description of their business, atmosphere and target audience - a feature not yet available on many other consumer or business streaming platforms. This launch puts innovation in the commercial music streaming sector on the map.""We've been using AI to power our made-for-business music streaming platform since 2013," added Sars. "As AI evolves, it's important to leverage it responsibly, which is exactly what we've accomplished with this originative prompt-based playlist feature. Whether you're a national retail brand or a local coffee shop, Soundtrack's AI Playlist Generator makes delivering a best-in-class customer experience through music easier than ever."Businesses have long used music to create atmosphere and research proves consumption and sales are tied to music and the ambiance. Yet, creating these playlists as a business owner can be time-consuming; with the help of AI, the new playlist generator will use data and music intelligence to create a playlist curated from a catalog of more than 100 million songs. In the competitive retail, restaurant and hospitality marketplaces, customers crave an immersive shopping or dining environment where music is a pivotal component to the brand's identity. The AI Playlist Generator will aid in elevating the consumer experience and set an establishment apart from the others, without the need for human curation. Simple prompts create the perfect playlist for a brand, including the business type, location, vibe, mood, target audience. From there, AI can curate the many hours of playlist variety required for businesses from daypart changes to their many open hours of service."Our team's decade of music intelligence, combined with the power of a Large Language Model, unleashes the next generation of music recommendation and curation tools. We're pushing the boundaries of what's possible and are just getting started," said Omar Marzouk, VP Music Experience at Soundtrack Your Brand. "We're proud to be the music streaming service to launch an AI playlist generator - it's a very exciting time." For more information about Soundtrack's AI Playlist Generator, visit soundtrackyourbrand.com/ai-playlist-generator.



