Gospel Legend BeBe Winans Delivers A Celebration Of God's Bounty In First New Release "Father In Heaven (Right Now)"





Along with the song, the Gospel great is set to deliver a new music video which perfectly conveys the essence of the song. Filmed over the course of four sold out performances across South Africa in January 2024, the official clip for "Father In

"I must say this song speaks to the core of my being," the singer says of the song. "I'm so grateful to my



Over the course of his storied career, Bebe Winans has more than earned his place as one of the most respected voices in not just Gospel music, but contemporary African American pop culture. A member of the legendary Winans Family, he rose to prominence in the late 80's and early 90's as a member of the duo Bebe & Cece Winans. The brother/sister team has sold millions of albums to date and garnered over 100 million streams across all platforms with their solo and group releases. Their 1991 album Different Lifestyles landed at the no. 1 position on both Billboard's R&B Albums chart and the Top Gospel Albums chart.



In addition to his iconic (and still growing) discography - which includes the hits such as: "He Promised Me," "Laughter," "I.O.U. Me," "Heaven," "Addictive Love", "Hold Up the Light" with Whitney New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Regimen Records is proud to announce the highly anticipated single release, video and " One Night Only " performances from Award Winning Contemporary Gospel legend Bebe Winans. On April 12, the Detroit native will deliver his newest offering appropriately titled "Father in Heaven (Right Now)." Written and produced by Winans, "Father in Heaven (Right Now)" recounts the many ways in which he has witnessed and felt God's hand on his life. The ballad serves as a reminder of celebration and testimony.Along with the song, the Gospel great is set to deliver a new music video which perfectly conveys the essence of the song. Filmed over the course of four sold out performances across South Africa in January 2024, the official clip for "Father In Heaven (Right Now)" captures Bebe Winans on stage bringing his unique blend of Gospel, Soul and R&B to thousands of fans."I must say this song speaks to the core of my being," the singer says of the song. "I'm so grateful to my Heavenly Father for everything. I hope it moves listeners to the point of surrender when it is released on April 12, 2024." In addition to the new single, Bebe Winans is ramping up towards the announcement of a series of special live shows taking place in July 2024. Inspired by a recent performance at New York City's renowned Apollo Theater, the singer/songwriter and radio personality will be appearing in Chicago - Country Club Hills Amphitheater on July 13, Washington, DC - Kennedy Center on July 24, and Westbury NY - Westbury Music Fair on July 27. Tickets will be made available on Thursday, April 11, 2024 via Ticketmaster. Additional cities and venues will be announced soon.Over the course of his storied career, Bebe Winans has more than earned his place as one of the most respected voices in not just Gospel music, but contemporary African American pop culture. A member of the legendary Winans Family, he rose to prominence in the late 80's and early 90's as a member of the duo Bebe & Cece Winans. The brother/sister team has sold millions of albums to date and garnered over 100 million streams across all platforms with their solo and group releases. Their 1991 album Different Lifestyles landed at the no. 1 position on both Billboard's R&B Albums chart and the Top Gospel Albums chart.In addition to his iconic (and still growing) discography - which includes the hits such as: "He Promised Me," "Laughter," "I.O.U. Me," "Heaven," "Addictive Love", "Hold Up the Light" with Whitney Houston and many more, his voice has also served the Gospel community as host of the nationally syndicated BeBe Winans Radio Show. Bebe Winans is a six-time Grammy Award winner, a six Stellar Award winner, a three-time Soul Train Award winner, a ten-time recipient of the DOVE Awards, and has taken home four NAACP Image Awards, as well as a NAACP Theater Award Winner for "Best Playwright" for the musical, Born for This. For more on Bebe Winans' upcoming release and tour date announcements, please visit Instagram and X.com (formerly Twitter) @bebewinans.



